Luxury house with the ‘best view’ in Scottish golf for sale for over £7m

The property is part of an exclusive development of four townhouses built overlooking the world famous course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It boasts a view that any golfer would dream of, looking out over one of the most photographed scenes in the world game.

Now a luxury three-bedroom home to be built on the edge of the Old Course in St Andrews has come on the market for £7.25 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said to have “the best views” in golf, the property will overlook the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge, which lies between the first and 18th fairways.

Said to have “the best views” in golf, the property sits on the edge of the Old Course in St Andrews, known as the home of golf. | Knight Frank

Some of the world’s most famous players have been pictured on the shepherds’ crossing in the Fife town, including Old Tom Morris, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

The property, called the Swilcan Townhouse, is part of an exclusive development of four townhouses, called Fairways, which will be built overlooking the course.

The famous Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course | Getty Images

Building work on the properties starts in May and will be completed by September next year, in time for the Old Course to host the Open Championship the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-bedroom home will be a 2,938sqft three-storey property with three bathrooms.

Fife council has granted planning permission for the proposed new houses | Knight Frank

It will boast floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding doors to maximise natural light and bespoke interiors.

The property will also have a two-car garage, private gardens and a panoramic rooftop terrace, described as “the ultimate vantage point for the Open Championship”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-bedroom home will be a 2,938 sq ft three-storey property with three bathrooms. | Knight Frank

Because building work is yet to begin, property agents managing the sale, Knight Frank, said an early purchaser “will have the unique opportunity to customise interiors to their exact preferences, creating their perfect home in this unparalleled location”.

Sam Torrance, the Scots golf legend, has narrated a video showing what the home will look like when it is completed.

In the promotional film, the Ryder Cup-winning captain states: “Welcome to Fairways in St Andrews, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a chapter in the history of golf.

“From cobbled streets to sweeping shorelines, St Andrews is the perfect blend of peaceful coastline, timeless charm and heritage. This is your chance to take your seat alongside the greats of the game. This is your home of golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the set of luxury houses were given the go ahead in 2023. They will replace a house built in the 1960s, which developers said was no longer fit for purpose and of little architectural merit.

The original plans for the homes were scrapped after the proposals were rejected following a unanimous vote against them by Fife councillors in 2020. The Scottish Government also rejected them.

The plans had also attracted 38 objections, including one from St Andrews Community Council. Some locals branded the luxury houses an “eyesore” and concerns were raised over flooding issues.