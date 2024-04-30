Gamekeepers have called for the successor of co-leader of the Scottish Greens and former minister in charge with deer management to scrap the out-of-season deer cull proposals for mental health and animal welfare reasons.

The demand comes as outgoing First Minister Humza Yousaf binned the Bute House agreement, severing SNP ties with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish Government.

Lorna Slater was the former minister responsible for deer management in Scotland during the SNP-Scottish Greens coalition. She led proposals to extend the open season on culling female deer as part of measures to control herd numbers and protect woodland and peatlands from overgrazing.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

But members of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) said the proposed policy presents issues for both deer managers and for the wellbeing for the animal itself.

The SGA said it would mean hinds being killed while close to full pregnancy, as the measure would extend the existing spring culling season by six weeks.

With deer entering into the human food chain, the organisation said this would mean deer management professionals - culling at this time - will have to open up pregnant mothers and remove calves. In some circumstances, the calf will also have to be killed.

Chairman of the SGA Alex Hogg said there is “a pressing need” to look at the current policy given its potential impact on deer managers’ mental wellbeing.

Mr Hogg said: “Scottish Government knows that it needs more deer managers if it is to meet its targets for the environment but these types of policies will just push people out of the sector.

“There is not a deer manager in Scotland that willingly wants to carry out such culls and we don’t want people feeling compelled to, if this measure is brought in. We need to think seriously about people’s mental wellbeing.”

The demands were backed by the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust, which supports rural workers from gamekeepers to ghillies in the UK.

The charity’s chief executive Helen Benson said: “We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of stalkers and deer managers who are passionate about the wildlife they manage.

“They are being pressured into culling deer outside current seasons which were established for sound, ethical purposes. The mental health of stalkers and deer managers, and that of their families, is undoubtedly being affected by these measures.

“With increasing mental ill health in rural communities and a suicide rate of more than one per week, this is becoming a crisis which cannot be ignored.”