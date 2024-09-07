John Swinney challenged over 'growing opposition' to Galloway National Park

A consultation is under way to hear views on whether Galloway should be given official national park status.

The first minister has been urged to drop plans to develop Scotland’s third national park in Dumfries and Galloway if local residents reject it.

Earlier this year, Galloway was chosen as the preferred site for the country’s next national park after being selected from a group of five regions that put a bid in.

The bid was praised for having made a "strong case" while campaigners hailed the decision as "fantastic news."

There has, however, been growing opposition to the proposal among local residents in the region, Scottish Conservative MSP for Dumfriesshire Oliver Mundell said.

Mr Mundell has urged John Swinney to guarantee the SNP government will drop the plans if local people reject it.

The MSP’s call came after the first minister, during first minister’s questions, “stopped short” of guaranteeing that if local people reject it, the plans would be dropped. To date, there has been no real democratic test yet of whether the move is supported by the people who live and work in the area.

But a consultation is under way to investigate Galloway's suitability, and whether it should join the country's two existing parks at the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Mr Mundell said among his constituents, there are fears that the proposed Galloway National Park will be another example of “urban do-gooders imposing their sanitised over regulated idea of the countryside, on already fragile rural and agricultural communities.”

He told the first minister that “hundreds of people are concerned about what is planned and that the local NFUS branch is against the idea.”

Mr Mundell added: “John Swinney and his ministerial colleagues need to accept that local people and local farmers are hugely worried about what is being proposed.

“They will be the ones who will be affected every single day if it goes ahead, not ministers working in Edinburgh.

“While I appreciate that there is a consultation process ongoing, it was disappointing the first minister stopped short of guaranteeing that if local people reject it, that would not mean the plans would be dropped.”

In response Mr Swinney said the SNP Government will listen to the points put forward by Oliver Mundell and people in Dumfriesshire and Galloway who will be affected and encouraged anyone with views to take part in the current consultation process.

Local opponents of the plan have said national park status could push house prices beyond the means of many people who live there.

They have also raised concerns about increased bureaucracy and the ability of the area to cope with any additional tourism.