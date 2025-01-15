Inside the £1.4m 17th century house on sale that looks over one of Scotland's favourite beaches

A stunning 17th century home on the shores of a picturesque seaside town which boasts one of Scotland’s best beaches has come on the market.

Seven Gables, with panoramic views of the Firth of Forth, is located on Elie seafront, in the East Neuk of Fife.

The four-bedroom B-listed building is on the market with offers over £1.4m.

The home was extended in 1900s and is set over two floors with sea views from the south facing rooms in the house.

There is an enclosed garden which has a gate that leads to direct access to the beach.

The inside of the building reveals the older character of the property, with exposed ceiling timber beams and shelved alcoves.

A beautiful, timber staircase with bespoke curved balustrades leads up to the first floor landing.

The most dramatic room is the bow-ended drawing room with a row of three windows give stunning views over the beach. There is also a window seat to enjoy the outlook from and modern wood-burning stove for the cold winter nights.

There is a kitchen, shower room, and integral garage on the ground floor.

Voted as one of Scotland's best beaches in last year’s Scottish Beach Awards, Elie is well known for its water sports and the Elie Seaside Sauna perched in the dunes.

There are two golf courses, tennis courts and pubs and cafes in and around the town.

The price of homes in some of Scotland’s coastal spots has skyrocketed in recent years.

Research by property company Rettie, released last year, found thirteen of Scotland’s top 20 residential areas by average house price are located on the nation’s coast.

Elie and Earlsferry were at the top, with an average house price between September 2023 and 2024 of £869,459. Gullane, in East Lothian, was second with an average home of £504,139. Also in the top five were North Berwick (£476,066) and Longniddry (£462,768).

Growth in house prices in Scotland’s most sought-after coastal settlements has significantly outpaced Scotland’s national average of about 20 per cent over the last five years, the research found.

Elie and Earlsferry's grew by 84 per cent during that period, Gullane's by 40 per cent, Longniddry at a similar level, and St Andrews prices up by 57 per cent over the five years.

1 . Sea views One of the four bedrooms has a wall of glass windows and a door out onto a balcony with a view of the beach | Savills Photo Sales

2 . Cosy living room A photo of the sitting room with a wood burning stove and exposed timber beams | Savills Photo Sales

3 . Window seats The elegant window seat in the sitting room at the front of the house is a nice place to enjoy views of the beach | Savills Photo Sales

4 . South facing windows The B-listed property still has its character with features matching its 17th century origins | Savills Photo Sales