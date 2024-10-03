Inside the B-listed blue church on Scottish island for sale for £47,000

The church is due to go under the hammer this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former church painted blue on a Scottish island has come on the market.

Dunrossness Church, in the south of mainland Shetland, is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £47,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B-listed building, which dates back to 1790, according to Church of Scotland, has been fully refurbished, property agents Online Property Auctions Scotland (OPAS), said.

The church on Shetland is due to go under the hammer at the end of this month | Online Property Auctions Scotland

The 319 square metre-building has a sanctuary (with first floor gallery), a meeting room, a kitchen, two toilets and three entrance vestibules. It is understood the organ was rehomed when it was sold to a private buyer last year.

The inside of the building was refurbished by its latest owner | Online Property Auctions Scotland

The former Church of Scotland church sits within a graveyard, but this will continue to be maintained by Shetland Islands Council and the public, and relatives of anyone interred there will continue to have access.

The church is going under the hammer with a guide price of £47,000, according to Online Property Auctions Scotland | Online Property Auctions Scotland

OPAS said the building was previously purchased by a builder who has carried out extensive works to the external and internal of the building in order for it to be a fresh start for anyone wishing to buy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to planning permission, the property company said the building, with views of the north sea and surrounding countryside, could present “an exciting development opportunity” such as a holiday let potential.

Situated in Dunrossness just off the A970, the main road that runs from south to north of mainland Shetland, the site is close to services, including a mini market and a petrol station. There is also a local primary school nearby.

Sumburgh airport is a 10-minute drive from the church, which has flights to Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Kirkwall.

The Church of Scotland agreed in 2018 to close 20 of its 31 buildings on the island as falling congregations made the retention of so many buildings unviable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some have been sold publicly, some kirks have been bought by community groups.

When the church was first sold to a private buyer last year, Rev Frances Henderson at the time told Shetland News: “We pray that Dunrossness Church will have a good future, but most importantly, the population of Dunrossness and its surroundings remains in our pastoral care, and all members and friends of the congregation will be warmly welcomed at Sandwick Church for our regular 10am Sunday services.”