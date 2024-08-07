Idyllic £80k Scottish island home for sale - but it can only be reached by boat

A former schoolhouse on a Scottish island with its own private cinema has gone on the market.

The property on the Out Skerries Island Of Housay in the Shetland Isles, which is only accessible by boat, is on sale for £80,000. The two-storey building has three bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, a lounge, a bathroom and a separate shower room.

It also has a 20-seat private cinema, and a spa room in a converted integral garage where this is also a small changing cubicle and shower.

The property sits within a half-acre site, with dry stone walls that mark the perimeter. There is also a separate, detached shed with power supply, and another two further outbuildings in need of repair.

Services are within walking distance, including a public hall, post office and a local shop. Housay itself is linked by a short road bridge forming the archipelago of Out Skerries, situated 11 miles east of the Shetland Mainland.

The existing owner said: “It's an amazing place far away from all the stress, which is what I've enjoyed most about it. There is all manner of wildlife: terns, puffins, seals, dolphins, whales to be seen, plus the RSPB has just planted 400 trees.”

The property sale is being managed by Online Property Auctions, which said the price reflects the need for some refurbishment and modernisation. The company said viewing is highly recommended.

Anyone wishing to view the property would need to consult the local ferry timetable and to make a booking when planning a visit.

1 . Old School House The property is an old schoolhouse that was built in 1893 and was later extended. | Online Property Auct Photo Sales

2 . Previous owners Under previous owners, the building was open to the public as as a cinema, casino and spa and gym, but this came to an end under the most recent owner | Online Property Auctions Photo Sales

3 . Out Skerries, Shetland The home is on the Out Skerries, an archipelago of islets, some inhabited, in Shetland, and the most easternmost part of Shetland | Online Property Auctions Photo Sales