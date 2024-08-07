Idyllic home goes up for sale in the Shetland Isles for £80,000Idyllic home goes up for sale in the Shetland Isles for £80,000
Idyllic home goes up for sale in the Shetland Isles for £80,000 | Online Property Auction

Idyllic £80k Scottish island home for sale - but it can only be reached by boat

Katharine Hay
By Katharine Hay

Rural affairs correspondent

Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:04 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 09:25 BST

The house is walking distance from services on the island.

A former schoolhouse on a Scottish island with its own private cinema has gone on the market.

The property on the Out Skerries Island Of Housay in the Shetland Isles, which is only accessible by boat, is on sale for £80,000. The two-storey building has three bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining area, a lounge, a bathroom and a separate shower room.

It also has a 20-seat private cinema, and a spa room in a converted integral garage where this is also a small changing cubicle and shower.

The property sits within a half-acre site, with dry stone walls that mark the perimeter. There is also a separate, detached shed with power supply, and another two further outbuildings in need of repair.

Services are within walking distance, including a public hall, post office and a local shop. Housay itself is linked by a short road bridge forming the archipelago of Out Skerries, situated 11 miles east of the Shetland Mainland.

The existing owner said: “It's an amazing place far away from all the stress, which is what I've enjoyed most about it. There is all manner of wildlife: terns, puffins, seals,  dolphins, whales to be seen, plus the RSPB has just planted 400 trees.”

The property sale is being managed by Online Property Auctions, which said the price reflects the need for some refurbishment and modernisation. The company said viewing is highly recommended.

Anyone wishing to view the property would need to consult the local ferry timetable and to make a booking when planning a visit.

The property is an old schoolhouse that was built in 1893 and was later extended.

1. Old School House

The property is an old schoolhouse that was built in 1893 and was later extended. | Online Property Auct

Photo Sales
Under previous owners, the building was open to the public as as a cinema, casino and spa and gym, but this came to an end under the most recent owner

2. Previous owners

Under previous owners, the building was open to the public as as a cinema, casino and spa and gym, but this came to an end under the most recent owner | Online Property Auctions

Photo Sales
The home is on the Out Skerries, an archipelago of islets, some inhabited, in Shetland, and the most easternmost part of Shetland

3. Out Skerries, Shetland

The home is on the Out Skerries, an archipelago of islets, some inhabited, in Shetland, and the most easternmost part of Shetland | Online Property Auctions

Photo Sales
The property is home to a private cinema that can accommodate 20 people

4. Cinema

The property is home to a private cinema that can accommodate 20 people | Online Property Auctions

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyPost OfficeTreesRSPB
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice