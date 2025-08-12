Historic Fife home with links to wartime prime minister comes on market for £785,000

A beautiful B-listed property, built as a family home for Fife whisky pioneers with the ear of the First World War Prime Minister has come to market. | Heartland Media and PR

A B-listed property built as a family home for whisky pioneers and with connections to World War One prime minister has come on the market.

Newton House, a seven-bedroom property built in 1857 by the Bonthrone family in the picturesque hamlet of Newton of Falkland in Fife is for sale with offers over £785,000.

Rich in history, the property, set in mature gardens, has connections stretching back to the roots of distilling and malting in Fife.

Newton House near the historic town of Falkland in Fife has come on the market | Heartland Media PR

Alexander Bonthrone established Stratheden Distillery in 1829 in nearby Auchtermuchty and advised Liberal MP Herbert Asquith before the country went to war in 1914.

Known as HH Asquith, he was born in September 1852 in West Yorkshire and served as Prime Minister from 1908 to 1916. He was first elected as the MP for East Fife in 1886 while a young widower with five children, and served as home secretary and chancellor of the exchequer. | Crown copyright

Mr Bontrhone’s brother, John, was one of Scotland’s first commercial maltsters and helped develop the Fife and Kinross Railway while the distillery was at its height before ceasing production in 1926.

In recent years, Newton House – replete with period touches- has operated as a successful holiday /short term rental property.

In recent years, Newton House – replete with period touches- has operated as a successful holiday /short term rental property. | Heartland Media PR

However, through time, it has also served as a convalescent home and accommodation for Polish airmen across both World Wars.

The property, marketed by Galbraith’s, retains unchanged features which would have been instructed by the Bonthrones at the time of its build in the 19th Century.

Set close to the original site of Newton Brewery, also founded by the family, the home contains the original grand timber staircase and radiators.

Features such as sash and case windows, ornate cornicing, chandeliers and fireplaces, redolent of the Victorian period, also remain while two modern en-suite shower rooms have been added.

The house is on the market with offers over £785,000. | Heartland Media PR

While the property retains charming flourishes from an era in which the Bonthrones shaped their industrial and social landscape, the current owner has carefully restored the home.

This includes three spacious reception rooms, two games rooms and an outdoor patio.

The nearby town of Falkland has a few shops and will soon be hones to a modern museum of whisky collections