1 . North Ronaldsay Ram

The rare North Ronaldsay sheep have evolved over centuries to survive primarily on seaweed. They live on the rocky shore of the island, which is the northernmost island in the Orkney archipelago, for most of the year and only need to be brought onto better land for lambing. The sheep keeping system on North Ronaldsay is unique and based on a Sheep Dyke which has been in place since 1832. The drystone dyke helps to keep the sheep on the shoreline and off farmland, where they would suffer copper poisoning. The sheep remain generally in their own ‘clow-gang’, the particular portion of the shore where they are accustomed to feeding. North Ronaldsay sheep are one of the UK’s rarest native sheep breeds, categorised as a priority on the RBST watchlist. | Jon Durrant