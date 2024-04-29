The fishermen's housing, in Dunbar, designed by Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence

Hailed as one of the most celebrated architects in the UK with his best-known building Coventry Cathedral, yet booed for his more brutalist, impractical buildings in Glasgow that have since been demolished, Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence has a chequered reputation.

The first building I think of when I think of his name is the Hutchestown C flats in the Gorbals, Glasgow.

The demolition of two 19 storey block of flats designed by Sir Basil Spence at Queen Elizabeth Square, Gorbals in Glasgow, was billed as the biggest controlled explosion in Europe since the Second World War. One woman died after being hit by flying rubble.

Partly inspired by Le Corbusier's giant maisonette blocks in Marseille, the building was popular at first with its communal balconies, with people going as far as calling it the ‘Hanging Gardens of the Gorbals.’ But it wasn’t long before the design proved impractical, and damp, fungus and structural issues led to the building’s demolition in 1993.

Walking through Dunbar as part of Hay’s Way, however, I came across some of his more picturesque and less reported on designs today: fishermen’s housing.

The row of white, terraced homes in Victoria Street with attractive arches stretching over the front doors are more inviting to look at than some of Spence’s other works. They were part of a two phase regeneration project for Dunbar’s harbour area. The buildings, which were based round courtyards whose function was net hanging won a Saltire Society Award for good design in 1951, an award given to celebrate the diversity of the best in new housing in Scotland.

Cat’s Row, round the corner on the harbour front, was another area the architect’s skills were used as part of the regeneration project. The former buildings were rundown and demolished as a more general programme of slum clearance in the 1930s, according to information from East Lothian Council. Public health had become a concern, and poor housing was seen as one of the main problems to tackle to improve it.

There’s a sign near these developments reciting ‘a cat’s riddle for Cat’s Row’ which reads:

‘As I was going to St Ives,

I met a man with seven wives,

Each wife had seven bags,

Each bag had seven cats,

Each cat had seven kits,

Kits, cats, bags, and wives,

How many were going to St Ives?’

With some of Sir Spence’s work facing heavy criticism, including a comment from influential journalist and critic AA Gill describing one of the architect’s buildings - the Hyde Park barracks - as possibly the “ugliest building in London,” I feel the fishermen’s housing in Dunbar is one the redeeming features in his portfolio.

View of Hyde Park Barracks designed by Scottish architect Basil Spence, London, UK, 27th February 1970. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)