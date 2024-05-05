4 . Glamis Castle and the story of the "little people"

A screenshot from a video I took of Glamis Castle during a drive around with Kay Adams, who farms with her family at nearby Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, which I went to visit on Hay's Way. The castle was childhood residence of HM Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and is now home to her great-great nephew Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore. The building is open to the public and has a string of ghost stories, including one about the ghost of the woman with no tongue. She has reportedly been seen wandering around the grounds pointing to her badly wounded face. One of my favourite tales about the fairy tale castle though is how attempts to build it initially on nearby Hunter’s Hill were thwarted by the “little people.” Legend has it Hunter’s Hill was their special place and, each night, after the builders had finished, these "little people" would sneak up to the site and dismantle the stones so that there was no trace of the building work left by the following morning. This went on for some time until the builders took the hint, and moved to build Glamis on its present site.