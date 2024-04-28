3 . Tired feet

My boots haven't got to this stage (yet), but I found this pair outside Ballater hostel during Hay's Way in Aberdeenshire. The accommodation is tucked away in a quiet street and offers a bed in a dorm for £20. There are also private rooms available for a bit more. Having not booked online prior to arriving, I found a mobile number in the door which I rang and the owner came to let me in at very short notice. I gather it gets busy in high season so if you're thinking about visiting the area, book online first. It was just myself and two workmen from Glasgow staying the night I was there. After chatting in the hostel's communal areas, the pair offered me some takeaway Chinese and a can of lager but I chose to try the Fish Shop, a new restaurant in town that has been open for about a year and which I recommend. Photo: Katharine Hay