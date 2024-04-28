I started Hay’s Way in Aberdeenshire at Mar Lodge, in the Cairngorms, and headed east along the Deeside Way through Ballater, Aboyne and Banchory. Once I reached Stonehaven, I made my way down the east coast, then walked inland to Laurencekirk before dipping into Angus.
1. Queen Victoria's picnic lodge
Queen Victoria's picnic lodge is nestled among woodland on the Mar Lodge Estate at the Linn of Quoich in the heart of the Cairngorms. The single storey three-bay simple rustic cottage is said to date back to the 1850s. The property, which is currently on the buildings-at-risk register, is undergoing repair and maintenance work. Some of the renovations include installing a large, wooden picnic table and benches to furnish the space, which can fit up to about 20 people 'at a squeeze.' The works are due to be finished this summer so visitors to the estate and enjoy picnicking in it once again. Photo: Katharine Hay
2. Braemar Castle, Scotland's first community-run castle
The elegant fortress, built in 1628 by John Erskine, Earl of Mar, recently underwent £1.6 million of restoration work and sits about a mile from Braemar. With some finishing touches to be made to the interior, the castle is due to reopen next month. Dating back almost 400 years, the castle has survived several uprisings. It was set on fire by the infamous John Farquharson, known as the Black Colonel of Inverey, during the first rising in 1689. In 1715, the Earl of Mar raised the standard in the village to initiate the 1715 uprising. It was later used as a garrison for English redcoat troops following the Battle of Culloden in 1746. Graffiti by soldiers can still be seen scratched into some of the walls and window frames. Photo: Katharine Hay
3. Tired feet
My boots haven't got to this stage (yet), but I found this pair outside Ballater hostel during Hay's Way in Aberdeenshire. The accommodation is tucked away in a quiet street and offers a bed in a dorm for £20. There are also private rooms available for a bit more. Having not booked online prior to arriving, I found a mobile number in the door which I rang and the owner came to let me in at very short notice. I gather it gets busy in high season so if you're thinking about visiting the area, book online first. It was just myself and two workmen from Glasgow staying the night I was there. After chatting in the hostel's communal areas, the pair offered me some takeaway Chinese and a can of lager but I chose to try the Fish Shop, a new restaurant in town that has been open for about a year and which I recommend. Photo: Katharine Hay
4. The Deeside Way
If you're walking the Deeside Way going from east to west, remember to look back over your shoulder for the views. Depending on the weather, in spring you can see the snow-capped mountains in the Cairngorms from the path. I took this photo not long after leaving Ballater.