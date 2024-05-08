Access to three out of four high-profile abbeys, including one home to Robert the Bruce’s heart, remains fully or partially restricted three years on from when they were closed to the public for essential works.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the public body responsible for investigating, caring for and promoting the country’s historic sites, decided to close some sites as a precaution in June 2021 to assess various factors, including “the impact of climate change” on some buildings.

Walking part of the Borders Abbey Way as part of Hay’s Way, three out of the four abbeys remain closed or have restricted access since they were shut in 2021. Kelso Abbey remains closed to members of the public while essential masonry repair work is carried out.

Kelso Abbey remains closed to the public three years on from inspection

At Melrose Abbey, where Robert the Bruce’s heart is buried, restrictions to the building remain in place to allow for necessary repair works. There is access, however, to the grounds, the cloister and the museum. There are also restrictions in place at Jedburgh Abbey, apart from the grounds and the visitor centre and shop.

HES confirmed there is full access to the fourth attraction on the route, Dryburgh Abbey, which reopened to the public last year. The body was unable to confirm when the existing restrictions on the historic sites would be lifted.

An HES spokesperson said: “These works can be affected by external factors such as weather dependencies, evolving scope of repair works and resourcing specialist teams, so we are not able to provide indicative dates for further access, but we’ll keep people updated on our website and social media channels.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Finlay Carson, who is convener of Holyrood’s rural affairs, islands and natural environment committee, has previously said historic sites contributed billions of pounds to the country’s economy before the pandemic and called for HES to “tackle a serious shortage of traditional skills such as stonemasonry and carpentry”.

The MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries has asked the Scottish Parliament for an update on when sites, some of which have also been closed for several years in his constituency and across Dumfries and Galloway due to fears over the condition of their masonry, will be reopened.

Access to MacLellan’s Castle in Kirkcudbright has been restricted since 2019. There is also no access to Threave Castle near Castle Douglas, while access to Sweetheart Abbey in New Abbey is restricted.