Hay’s Way: How to sign up to The Scotsman’s rural affairs newsletter

An edition of the Hay’s Way newsletter is published every week - here’s how to get it into your inbox

This newsletter tells you stories about rural Scotland through the lens of the people I meet who are living within it.

I set off in March on Hay’s Way, a walking trip around the country to meet with communities in person, to understand a bit more about the places The Scotsman writes about.

This newsletter, which is free to sign up to, is a bit like a diary about my travels.

What’s included?

I include some personal anecdotes about what it’s like walking and camping my way around the country, with the occasional stop over in an inexpensive inn or hostel.

But the newsletter is mainly made up of a few stories and a picture to illustrate the different places I visit along the way.

As an example, I walked and camped along Scotland’s popular tourist route - the North Coast 500 - to hear about what it’s like living near it, and how the influx of tourism is impacting the region, both good and bad.

Meeting with residents and visitors alike along the route has thrown up conversations and stories about tourism, the environment, travel and the socio-economic challenges rural communities face.

But it wouldn’t be a diary about walking around Scotland without some humour thrown in. A lot of what has kept me going through what has been Scotland’s wettest summer on record - a great year to choose to do this - has been the laughs had with locals along the way, which I also aim to share each week.

As rural affairs correspondent, I continue to cover this increasingly important topic, from innovative practices in farming, to exclusives on those involved in land management, to how government policy impacts some of Scotland’s rural sector, including forestry and fishing, which you can find on The Scotsman under Hay’s Way.

Working from a cave near Cullen on the Moray coast | Katharine Hay

But this newsletter has a bit more of a personal touch by bringing stories to you from the people on the ground who don’t always make the headlines, but still give you insight into what goes on in rural Scotland.

