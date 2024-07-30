Russell Crowe has previously revealed he is the distant relative of a notorious Jacobite lord who was the last man to be executed by beheading in Britain

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe bonded with the crowd at a gig in Inverness in which he opened up about his supposed relation to the Highland Fraser clan.

The star of Gladiator, Les Misérables, Beautiful Mind and Romper Stomper said he made a first-time trip to the city because of his newfound connection to the Scottish family after doing some research.

Earlier this year, Crowe, who is also a musician and has performed rock, pop and country with the band Indoor Garden Party, and as a solo artist, tweeted: "What about a gig in Inverness? Any Fraser of Lovat relatives want to come?"

Gladiator star Russell Crowe performing at Eden Court in Inverness | Katharine Hay

And he followed through.

Speaking to a packed out audience hall at Eden Court in Inverness on Friday, Crowe, who is on tour with the band, said: “I have never been to Inverness before. Today has been my first experience. It’s f***ing gorgeous.

“In 1841, Jock Fraser got on board a boat called the Whitby and he sailed to New Zealand. He is a relative of mine, on my father’s mother’s side.”

Russell Crowe with some members of his band | Katharine Hay

Crowe went on to explain that he thought he grew up with Scottish relatives under a different surname, but it turned out he was thinking of his mother’s maiden name.

“Just recently, I found out all this other detail from my father’s mother’s side of the family,” he said. Crowe then asked: “Are there any Frasers in the house?”

Several members of the audience erupted with a cheer, but not to Russell’s satisfaction.

“That was pretty weak,” he said. “I’ve been led to believe there’s a level of enthusiasm second to none, and I have to say, quite frankly, you kind of f***ked that up a little bit. Given I work in film, we’ll just do a second take.”

He whispered “just act like you don’t know what’s going to happen” before shouting the question again, which sparked a more enthusiastic cheer from Frasers in the crowd.

The New Zealand-born actor has claimed he is a descendent of 11th Lord Lovat, who supported Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Crowe also said in his tweet: "Look him up. He’s quite the character. The Old Fox they used to call him."

Clan Fraser of Lovat is a clan of the Highlands, and not to be confused with the separate Clan Fraser of the Lowlands. The 11th Lord Lovat, Simon Fraser, is best known as the last man to have been executed by beheading in Britain.

He was known as a wily character and a charmer, and went by the name the Old Fox. Records suggest he was prone to switch sides during and around the times of the Jacobite uprisings.

But the last of those risings, in which he supported Bonnie Prince Charlie, ended in defeat for the Jacobites at Culloden in April 1746. The following year, Lord Lovat was executed at Tower Hill in London. It is said several people who had gathered to watch the beheading died after the scaffold they were on collapsed.

Lord Lovat found this incident funny and was said to have been so visibly amused when he was executed that his death led to the phrase "laughing your head off".

