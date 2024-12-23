Funding scheme that saved Scotland's most remote pub axed despite £15m left unallocated

Government to shut £150m community ownership fund after final round of funding announcement despite millions of pounds remaining unallocated

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleven Scottish groups are among projects across the UK to have been given the final funding available from a government scheme that is being closed early, leaving millions of pounds unallocated.

The Community Ownership Fund (COF) was launched in 2021 with the aim of handing out £150 million worth of grants to support local groups wishing to take ownership of pubs, leisure centres, art centres and other community-focused assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Forge in Inverie, often dubbed as “the UK’s most remote pub”, was one of the historic community projects to benefit from COF. The pub is accessible only by ferry or via a two-day trek through the Knoydart peninsula on the west coast of Scotland. It was bought through crowdfunding support and about £220,000 from the community ownership fund in 2022.

Former landlord Ian Robertson has written a new book recalling on Britain's remotest pub, the Old Forge, in Inverie. Picture: Mark Harris

The scheme, however, which was due to run to the end of 2025, is being closed early with just £135m having been allocated to date. The government blamed the early closure on the state of the public finances. Officials said the funding for the scheme came from the Treasury reserve, which was spent three times over under the previous government. They said the unspent money would be used to fund other government priorities.

A total of £5 million will be awarded to 11 projects in Scotland in the final round of COF funding, including more than £1.7 million to refurbish and expand a community arts centre in Edinburgh - the MacMillan Hub.

Significant projects north of the border that benefitted from COF in the last three years include the Filmhouse, in Edinburgh, which saw over £1.5m donated to its cause to stay open, and £2m went to the capital’s Kings Theatre for refurbishment works. Others include renovations works on town halls, community centres, a bird observatory, activity centres and school projects across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following local groups are the final Scotland-based projects out of 84 across Britain to be funded by COF:

- Action Porty for Transforming Bellfield - £498,500

- Balmacara Community Trust for the Restoration of Balmacara Old Mill Hall - £541,800

- Barbour Memorial Hall for Barbour Memorial Hall - £226,998

- Corstorphine Rugby Pavilion for SCIO Building UP - £127,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Friends of The Pipe Factory CIC for Refiring The Pipe Factory - £386,002

- Historic Churches Scotland for regenerating St Margaret’s Church Braemar - £300,000

- North Edinburgh Arts for MacMillan Hub - £1,701,971

- North West Mull Community Woodland Company Ltd for Ulva House repairs - £234,227

- Norton Park SCIO for conference and meeting centre repairs and restoration - £659,323

- Saheliya St Rollox House for refurbishment - £230,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Weigh CIC for taking ownership of the Weigh Ahead Shops for the community - £84,059

In the final COF funding round announcement, deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner said: “We are delivering on our Plan for Change by saving these vital community assets to provide important opportunities for working people and their families.

Inside The Old Forge pub in Inverie - which is possibly the most remote on the mainland - which is now owned by the community. | AFP via Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

“These projects represent what is so special about communities across the UK – bringing people of all ages together, providing vital support and giving them a sense of purpose and belonging.

“Every project will support social causes in the community, keeping widely used services open and thriving to improve people’s health and wellbeing.”