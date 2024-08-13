The property sits about 15 miles from Portree, Skye’s largest town.

A former telephone exchange on the Isle of Skye “with stunning views” has come up for sale with the potential of being turned into unconventional holiday accommodation.

The building, which would have housed equipment to connect phone lines, has come on the market with a guide price of £25,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approximately 555 sq ft property, which includes the grounds, has the potential to be renovated as holiday accommodation, according to the advert. The exchange building itself measures 2.4m wide and 4.5m long.

Located in Edinbane, the property benefits from nearby amenities including restaurants, a hotel and characterful shops selling pottery and sheepskin and wool products.

It also sits about 15 miles from Portree, the largest town on the island.

The building has been advertised as a possible holiday let subject to planning permission | Online Property Auctions

Online Property Auctions (OPA), which is advertising the property, said the sale is “an incredible opportunity for a characterful holiday let on one of Scotland's most famous isles” and said it was “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

A photo showing part of the inside of the property | Online Property Auctions

The property company said the building, made from bricks and which requires a degree of renovation work, “would be the ideal building for a holiday bolt hole or cosy island retreat, and would make a desirable picturesque holiday let/AirBnB, subject to planning permission.”

The exchange measures 2.4m wide and 4.5m long | Online Property Auctions

OPA, which will be auctioning the property on August 22, has previously sold other telephone exchange buildings for more than double the guide price for this Skye property, with some selling in auction for £70,000–£80,000.

Skye is reported to be the second most popular place to visit in Scotland after Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The island, with about 13,000 permanent residents, attracts more than half a million visitors each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad