Inside the former Skye telephone exchange for sale as 'once in a lifetime' potential holiday let
A former telephone exchange on the Isle of Skye “with stunning views” has come up for sale with the potential of being turned into unconventional holiday accommodation.
The building, which would have housed equipment to connect phone lines, has come on the market with a guide price of £25,000.
The approximately 555 sq ft property, which includes the grounds, has the potential to be renovated as holiday accommodation, according to the advert. The exchange building itself measures 2.4m wide and 4.5m long.
Located in Edinbane, the property benefits from nearby amenities including restaurants, a hotel and characterful shops selling pottery and sheepskin and wool products.
It also sits about 15 miles from Portree, the largest town on the island.
Online Property Auctions (OPA), which is advertising the property, said the sale is “an incredible opportunity for a characterful holiday let on one of Scotland's most famous isles” and said it was “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The property company said the building, made from bricks and which requires a degree of renovation work, “would be the ideal building for a holiday bolt hole or cosy island retreat, and would make a desirable picturesque holiday let/AirBnB, subject to planning permission.”
OPA, which will be auctioning the property on August 22, has previously sold other telephone exchange buildings for more than double the guide price for this Skye property, with some selling in auction for £70,000–£80,000.
Skye is reported to be the second most popular place to visit in Scotland after Edinburgh.
The island, with about 13,000 permanent residents, attracts more than half a million visitors each year.
Concerns have been regularly voiced about the number of houses now used for short-term letting purposes in Skye. This has led to locals feeling priced out of the market, but also a shortage of accommodation for seasonal staff needed on the island during the busy summer months.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.