The Oban to Barra route has been the the most prolific for sightings overall over the last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data has shown Scotland’s CalMac ferry routes are some of the best places to spot wildlife as hundreds of whale, dolphin and porpoise sightings have been recorded over the past year.

As part of their ‘ State of Cetaceans 2024’ report, marine life charity ORCA analysed 330,000km [205,000 miles] of ocean last year - nearly 4,300 miles of which is covered by CalMac routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data showed 389 sightings of 2,206 individuals from seven cetacean - whale, dolphin and porpoise - species on the ferry company’s network. These included viewings of humpback whales, which were recorded twice last year - once on the Oban-Castlebay route and once on the Ullapool-Stornoway route.

New data from marine conservation charity ORCA has revealed that CalMac passengers have some of the best seats in the house for observing Scotland’s abundant sealife. | Katharine Hay

Six CalMac ferry routes on the west coast of Scotland where hundreds of sightings of whales, dolphins and porpoises have been recorded | CalMac

The Oban-Castlebay route was also the most prolific for sightings overall, with 1,118 animals spotted over the 1,298 miles of waters surveyed within this area.

Minke whales were a highlight across all the CalMac routes, but the species was particularly numerous in the Hebrides, on the western side of the Ullapool-Stornoway route towards the Isle of Lewis.

Minke whales were the highlight spotted across all the six CalMac ferry routes on the west coast | SWNS

Cetacean sightings were also high on the Oban-Coll-Tiree-Colonsay route, with 741 sightings representing four species, including minke whales. This is thought to be likely due to good prey availability, particularly of small fish such as sandeel and herring, ORCA said. The complex physical environment of the Hebrides could also make these prey easier for minke whales to catch and explain their comparatively high abundance there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ferry services that posted regular wildlife sightings were the Mallaig-Lochboisdale and Uig-Lochmaddy/Tarbert routes.

CalMac has been working in partnership with ORCA since 2017, with the charity undertaking scientific marine biodiversity monitoring from CalMac vessels while also educating passengers on the marine environment around them.

A large part of the monitoring work is undertaken by a dedicated army of volunteer citizen scientists known as Marine Mammal Surveyors, who devote their spare time to carrying out surveys from the ferries.

ORCA utilises a survey methodology known as distance sampling, which enables it to collect vital data on cetaceans from opportunistic survey platforms like CalMac ferries. As the vessels use regular routes over long periods of time, ORCA can maintain a comprehensive and authoritative data-set specific to the areas where they operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Meyer, CalMac’s environmental compliance specialist, said: “We are very proud of how our long-standing partnership with ORCA has helped to facilitate crucial marine research in Scotland’s waters.

“The charity has been conducting high-level, bridge-based scientific cetacean surveys on board our vessels since 2017, and the data that has come from their work over 2023 has been fantastic to see. The observation and monitoring of our sealife and its welfare is underpinned by accurate, detailed information, and we’re committed to supporting ORCA as it continues to put Scotland’s underwater wildlife on the map”.

Lucy Babey, deputy director of ORCA, said: “CalMac has given us the opportunity to monitor, and learn more about, the diverse and exciting wildlife around the Hebrides. We are so thankful to CalMac and their wonderful ship crew for allowing our volunteers on board to collect this vital data, which will help us safeguard these animals and their homes for future generations.