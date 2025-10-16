Developers of a separate worker camp on the island were forced to rethink location due to community pushback.

Members of a small crofting community on the Isle of Skye said they fear population numbers will swell by 25 per cent, putting pressure on local services, as plans for a temporary workers’ camp were lodged.

Building contractor Balfour Beatty submitted plans to build a 450-bed accommodation site with space for 450 cars near Ashaig - a small township in the east of Skye - earlier this month. The project is to house workers being drafted in to upgrade the Skye overhead power line, which was approved earlier this year.

The controversial overhead line upgrade for Skye was approve by ministers earlier this year after more than two years of decision making | SSEN

The upgrade is part of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks’ (SSEN) Skye Reinforcement, a high voltage electricity network from Ardmore on the island to Fort Augustus, to the south of Loch Ness.

It comes under SSEN’s wider £22 billion mission to upgrade the electricity transmission network across the north of Scotland to meet the UK and Scottish governments’ energy security ambitions.

Residents objecting to the plans, which include a gym and canteen for the workers, said the sudden rise in population numbers to the small community would increase pressure on already stretched services and infrastructure such as health care and fuel.

There was also concern about the increase in traffic flow to the area.

Communities on Skye feel services are already overstretched and fear more people, even on a temporary basis, will add significant pressure | Katharine Hay

Developers said essential services are available in such camps, but locals said they fear with the risks that come with construction work, more advanced care could be required and therefore bring extra reliance on local services.

Concern was also raised about the environment in Ashaig and surrounding Breakish. NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency, said: “The proposal could affect internationally important natural heritage interests and we therefore object to this proposal until further information is provided.”

The agency said “the proposal is likely to have a significant effect on the otter and oak woodland features of Kinloch and Kyleakin Hills”, which are in a designated Special Area of Conservation.

Local group Breakish Windfarm Action Group (BWAG) said it “opposes further industrialisation of Breakish”.

The group said a consultation for the workers’ camp failed to mention a wider 19-hectare site for storage, laydown, maintenance and assembly area, including for large goods vehicles (LGV).

SSEN said details of the wider site were given at the beginning of the planning process earlier in the year, with the latest consultation focusing on the workers’ camp given it was a main point of interest for the community.

BWAG pointed out no environmental impact assessment had been carried out for the works. However, this decision sits with the Highland Council.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said the proposed workers’ camp was aimed at helping Balfour Beatty meet accommodation needs while minimising any impact on the local housing supply.

Skye has a significant housing shortage, driven by a combination of factors, including high demand from second-home and holiday let buyers, a lack of new affordable housing construction, and rising property prices.

The spokesperson said: “Essential services located on-site will help mitigate any potential burden on local health services and infrastructure, including hotel spaces that may be used by visitors, which we recognise are vital to the island’s economy.

“Earlier this year Balfour Beatty held detailed consultation events about the proposed accommodation village, which provided a great opportunity to meet with the community and hear their views, which are essential to ensure the project can be delivered safely and effectively.”