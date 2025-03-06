The family hope to see funds raised for farmer mental health and suicide prevention services.

A group of family members will take on a 100-mile walk on Scotland’s west coast in memory of a farmer who died by suicide last year.

Neil Stewart, who farmed in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders, took his own life in June 2024 at the age of 60.

Neil Stewart, who took his own life last year, with Crunchie the cow | Supplied

He leaves behind his wife, Caroline, and their three children, Victoria, Emily, and Charlie who, along with other family and friends, will be embarking on the Kintyre Way in the first week of June, a year after Mr Stewart’s death.

Neil Stewart with his wife Caroline, and their three children, Victoria, Emily, and Charlie | Supplied

The aim is for the walk, which starts in Tarbert in the north of the Kintyre peninsula and heads to Machrihanish in the south, is to raise the profile of the work done by Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).

There will be a particular focus on the charity’s mental health support, including its 24-hour helpline and free counselling service to encourage farmers not to bottle things up.

Mr Stewart’s family said they hope the fundraising endeavour will remind people how important it is to talk to someone if feeling overwhelmed. They want to ensure other famers do not suffer in silence and hope the challenge will raise awareness of the vital mental health support services available through RSABI.

Mr Stewart with one of his grandchildren | Supplied

Their collective view is that if even just one person struggling with their mental health is helped by the initiative, it will have been a success.

The location has been chosen because of Mr Stewart’s special connection to area. It is where his mother came from, and he spent many childhood holidays there, continuing to visit the peninsula in his adult life.

As well as farming, Mr Stewart loved sport, and so the family has chosen “100 for One” as the fundraiser title as a nod to both the length of the walk and his passion for cricket, with 100 being a milestone achievement in the game.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Neil’s family and friends for undertaking this walk in his memory which will help to raise awareness of the support available for farmers and others in Scottish agriculture who are struggling with their mental health.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of leading agriculture charity RSABI | RSABI

“Sadly, suicide remains a significant concern in the farming community, and it is vital that people know they are never alone and that support and help is available. We hope the challenge being undertaken by the Stewarts and friends will also help to share our #KeepTalking message, reminding people not to bottle things up and to look out for each other.

“RSABI is always here too – please don’t hesitate to call us on 0808 1234 555, any time of day or night.”

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, said the charity is grateful to the Stewart family for deciding to raise money to help it support farmers through its mental health and suicide prevention work.

“By making a donation in support of the walkers you will help RSABI to continue to provide vital support to those who need it most and we are very grateful to everyone who chooses to contribute,” she said.

“Whatever the level of support, large or small, each and every donation is very much appreciated.”

Donations to support the Stewarts can be made via their JustGiving page, or to donate £20, text 100FORONE to 70450.

The planned walk is due to take about five to six days, running from June 2 - 7.

The family said anyone who knew Mr Stewart who wishes to join is welcome but they will need to make their own transport and accommodation arrangements.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, Samaritans is available 365 days a year, day and night, and can be contacted for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org for more ways to speak to a Samaritan.