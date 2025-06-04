The old man of Storr on the Isle of Skye. | DenisaV - stock.adobe.com

It is an island that has landed the title of being the most visited place in Scotland outside Edinburgh because of its outstanding beauty.

But as the tourist season is well under way, the Isle of Skye is set to go under the spotlight with a more industrial focus.

Plans to double the size of a wind farm’s turbines, visible from the island’s popular hill The Storr, which saw some 274,000 visitors in 2023, are heading to a public inquiry later this month.

While many things have changed, Skye's scenery and landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr, have remained the same | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The hearing was triggered after Highland Council objected to the Ben Aketil wind farm plans, twice, citing adverse environmental and visual impacts.

Campaigners have said the decision out of the inquiry will “set a precedent” for what’s to come for the island, which faces another nine wind farm developments that have either been approved, are in planning or to waiting to be extended or repowered.

One of the proposed new windfarms includes a site at Glen Ullinish seeking permission for 47 turbines 200m high. The Skye Bridge, for context, is 35m high at its highest point.

The Highland Council also objected to these proposals last year and developers are in the process of revising the layout.

As well as hundreds of turbines, onshore wind developments come with plans proposed for a new quay at the island’s Loch Caroy on the eastern shore of Skye to deliver large wind turbine components to the island for planned wind farm projects.

Meanwhile, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) proposals to upgrade overhead lines and pylons for the grid network on Skye are also awaiting confirmation after the plans were objected to by Highland Council. The company has already seen permission granted for two large substations and plans have been lodged for workers’ camps to house hundreds of workers to work on the developments.

Martyn Ayre and fellow Broadford residents and protesters at the site of the proposed SSE camp. | Willie Urquhart/WHFP

Ahead of the inquiry, a letter addressed to first minister John Swinney, signed by more than 20 different community groups across Scotland, has called for a freeze on further windfarm developments and related projects over what some campaigners have previously described as “a wild west approach” in the race to reach Net Zero goals.

The letter, led by the Skye Windfarm Information Group (SWIG), reads: “We are calling for an immediate moratorium regarding all further wind farm decisions and related infrastructure.

“The purpose of a wind farm is to efficiently generate sustainable energy at a reasonable cost. That is not the case under the current policy approach—this is evident in our electricity bills.

“We are citizens from across Scotland who are deeply concerned about the direction the government has taken in managing the renewable energy transition in recent years. We believe this transition is being mishandled and driven by misguided incentives.”

The inquiry, which begins on June 23, is looking at proposals to replace Ben Aketil’s existing 12 turbines at 100m to nine larger ones.

Plans submitted by the developer Renantis, which rebranded as Nadara last year, show the turbines could have a maximum blade tip height of 200m.

In submissions for the upcoming hearing, campaigners have raised concern about the socio-economic impact of Ben Aketil on the island in the last two decades.

According to the developer’s Companies House records, figures show in 16 years from when the wind farm was commissioned to 31 December 2023, the development has generated a turnover of about £139million with profits of just over £60million in that same time frame. Of this profit, records show almost £51million has been paid in dividends to the company’s shareholders. Meanwhile community donation paid by the company to local groups on Skye were £732,000.

This equates to £1,685 per MW of installed capacity, falling significantly short of the Scottish Government’s guidance of £5,000 per MW of installed capacity.

Planning documents also show only 1.2 jobs will be created on Skye when the newly proposed development is operational.

Daniel Letch, a project manager for Ben Aketil Wind Farm, said the project has provided community benefit funding each year which has supported a wide range of initiatives including an ambulance response vehicle, pontoons in Loch Dunvegan and forest lessons for a local primary school.

Mr Letch said the company was the first in Scotland to offer people the opportunity to invest in their local wind farm by setting up Isle of Skye Renewables Co-operative, which has 570 members who receive an annual financial return from the wind farm.

He added: “The co-operative also distributes community benefit funding to projects across the whole island of Skye – over £1.5 million since 2008 – and we encourage residents to continue to come forward with suggestions of ways Community Support can most benefit Skye for the years to come.”

The need for future applications for renewable developments was also questioned in the letter to the first minister, with campaigners claiming there is currently enough to meet the country’s needs.

The SWIG letter, signed by other groups including Hands of our Hills, based in Dumfries and Galloway, Save Caithness and Scotland Against Spin, added: “The data clearly shows—beyond doubt—that enough renewable developments have already been built or consented to cover both Scotland's peak electricity demand in 2050 and the full export capacity to England.

“The government must take these facts into account and provide a clear explanation to the public.

“After all, it is the public who are financing a significant portion of these investments. The current policy has created adverse incentives. Applications for new wind farms are now being submitted at an unprecedented scale.

“This overwhelms local councillors and places considerable strain on the democratic planning process. Planning officers have also raised concerns in many areas of Scotland. This situation must be reviewed and addressed.”

Industry leaders, however, have previously argued future developments are to feed a growing demand in electricity in the future rather than what is being used currently.

In response to the letter, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand and appreciate the concerns raised by the groups who have signed the letter. Ministers certainly agree that Scotland’s energy should benefit people in Scotland people first and foremost.

“We also share many of the concerns expressed about UK policies which are not designed to benefits local communities nor Scotland as a whole.

“In relation to a moratorium, it is not clear that Scottish Ministers would have the necessary legal powers even if such a decision were considered appropriate.”