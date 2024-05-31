Accommodation comes with the job.

A “once-in-a-lifetime” job to work on an idyllic west coast island with accommodation provided has come up.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) is seeking a pier manager for the harbour on the Isle of Canna.

The island, just over four miles long and about one mile wide, is the westernmost of the Small Isles archipelago, in the Scottish Inner Hebrides. It is linked to the neighbouring island of Sanday by a road and sandbanks at low tide.

The annual salary is £26,907, and accommodation comes with the job.

The role will include the smooth operation and maintenance of Canna Harbour, which the NTS, Scotland’s leading charity set up to protect and promote the country’s natural and cultural heritage, described as “an essential facility for the community”.

Full training will be provided for the job, NTS said, but the charity is looking for someone “with marine or seafaring experience, a strong health and safety ethos, and a passion for preserving Scotland’s incredible places and heritage”.

The NTS job advert read: “An exciting opportunity awaits at one of the most breath-taking locations in Scotland. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to live and work on a beautiful wee island off the west coast of Scotland.

“Working for the NTS, you'll help our charity ensure the smooth operation and maintenance of Canna Harbour, an essential facility for the Isle of Canna community.”

Canna has been in the care of the NTS for more than 40 years. The charity also owns and manages the island’s port, welcoming a wide variety of vessels, from the local CalMac derries, to cruise ships, fishing boats, and sailing yachts.

Those who are interested have been encouraged to apply for the job position via the NTS website. The application deadline is June 16.

Canna was gifted to the NTS in 1981, by its then owner John Lorne Campbell and his wife, Margaret Fay Shaw. The island is still run as a farm with a traditional Hebridean community, as John Campbell requested.

Part of the island has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its geographical and biological importance. It is also a Special Protection Area under the EU Birds Directive, for its large population of breeding sea birds, and is covered ​by the Small Isles National Scenic Area designation.