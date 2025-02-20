Countdown for Scots brothers to break world record in 14,000km Pacific row

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been months of brutal training, simulating capsize scenarios in extreme conditions in the Minch, a strait in north-west Scotland that separates the mainland and the Outer Hebrides.

But now, three Scottish brothers are on the count down to set a new world record.

With less than 50 days to go, Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan Maclean have been training to row non-stop and unaided across the Pacific Ocean.

They are hoping the 14,000km (8,6700 miles) voyage will see them smash a new world record for the fastest human-powered crossing of the Pacific.

The Maclean brothers with their boat in which they will row across the Pacific ocean. Pictured off Toward, South Cowal, Dunoon. They are, from left- Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan | Supplied

The trio from Edinburgh, who are the sons of whisky writer Charles Maclean, made headlines in January 2020 when they rowed across the Atlantic in just 35 days.

But come April, the Rare Whisky 101 Pacific Row will see the intrepid adventurers traverse the globe’s biggest ocean, from Lima, Peru, to Sydney, Australia. They have some 70kg of porridge and over thousands of vacuum-sealed home-cooked meals to keep them going.

The three brothers training near Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, ahead of their 14,000km row across the Pacific Ocean which they leave for in April | Supplied

As well as the world record, the expedition is hoping to see £1m raised for the family charity the Maclean Foundation for clean water in developing countries.

The brothers will be navigating intense weather patterns causing some of the world’s largest swells and possibly encounter marine predators including large sharks and marlins.

“We’re putting our lives at risk,” said youngest brother Lachlan.

“We’ll be susceptible to sharks, storms, and everything in between. There’s no safety net, no quick rescue, no easy way out.

“One of the biggest dangers is that we’ll need to get out of the boat regularly to remove marine growth from the hull.

“But every time we do, we’ll be stepping into waters where sharks roam. The last thing we want is a curious shark mistaking us for prey, or investigating the boat too closely.”

In 2020, the three brothers set three world records: The first three brothers to row any ocean; the youngest trio to row the Atlantic; and the fastest trio to row the Atlantic | Supplied

Eldest brother Ewan, an engineer, has been researching shark deterrent technology to reduce the risk of an encounter.

He said: “Surfers use electromagnetic bands that create an invisible barrier in the water, so we’re testing whether that could work at sea.

“Another option is tracking technology, so we can get alerts when large sharks are in the area. If we know what’s below us, we can take precautions before getting in the water.

“We’re experimenting with a way to clean the hull from the deck, basically a toothbrush on a rope. If it works, it could save unnecessary trips into the ocean, potentially saving us from coming face to face with one of Jaws’ pals...”

While sharks may be the most well-known predators, middle brother Jamie believes marlins, a fish capable of slicing through a boat’s hull like a spear, are the biggest threat.

The 31-year-old said: “They’re massive, and they’re fast. Oh, and they’ve got a weapon built into their heads.

“If a marlin decides to charge us, its spear-like bill could puncture the hull – or it could impale one of us.

“There have been cases where marlin have wrecked equipment, smashed holes in boats, and have been reported to have killed fishermen at sea. We’ve taken extra precautions, lining our sleeping cabins with a secondary layer of carbon fibre. If a marlin strikes while one of us is inside, that extra layer could save one of our lives.. It will help us sleep a little easier. ”

To prepare for some of the largest swells on the planet, with waves reaching 30ft guaranteed to flip the boat, the brothers have been training in unforgiving weather conditions in the Minch.

Lachlan said: “The real danger is panic. That’s why we’re training for it now. We’ve been flipping the boat over, trapping ourselves in the cabins, and feeling first hand what it’s like to be inside whilst she rolls over, so that when it happens for real, we don’t think, we just react. We know exactly what to do, step by step.

“If we capsize, we have to right the boat ourselves. If we run out of food, we have to ration. If something breaks, we have to fix it. It’s complete self-reliance, and that’s what makes it all so dangerous – but we’re doing this for something bigger than ourselves.”