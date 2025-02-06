Council confirms position on whether to back Scotland's third national park

A special full council meeting saw members meet to discuss their position on the creation of a national park in south west Scotland

Councillors in Dumfries and Galloway met to share their views on whether or not a national park in the south west of Scotland should go ahead.

The move has caused deep divisions in the regions that fall under the current proposed boundary, which stretches from an area from the market town of Dalmellington in East Ayrshire all the way to the Mull of Galloway, the southernmost point of Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Council held a special meeting on Wednesday to decide the council's response to a current NatureScot-led consultation on the proposal.

But when it came to voting on whether or not to support the idea of the third national park, 25 councillors voted "undecided", with 15 choosing "tend to support.”

Campaigners both for and against Galloway becoming home to a national park gathered at The Bridge in Dumfries ahead of the meeting.

Rob Lucas, chairman of The Galloway National Park Association | Colin Hattersley / Galloway National Park Association

The response from both sides following the vote only amplified polarisation in community.

The pro campaigners saw the day as a victory.

Despite the majority being undecided, the claimed “not a single councillor voted against the proposals for a new national park.”

Rob Lucas, chairman of The Galloway National Park Association, the group that has been campaigning for the creation of a park, said: “It’s excellent news that the council will be having a positive input into the consultation and have made it very clear that the process should continue.

“All of them recognise that with a National Park we have the chance to help our communities and environment thrive, without it they will continue their long decline.”

No to Galloway National Park campaigners holding a demonstration outside a special meeting on park proposals held by Dumfries and Galloway Council | NGNP

Meanwhile, No to Galloway National Park group co-founder Denise Brownlee said said the majority vote showing “undecided” “throws a huge spanner in the works for the Scottish Government’s plan for a park in our area”.

Ms Brownlee added: “It’s such significant decision and shows just how much uncertainty and unhappiness there is about the way this whole process has been conducted by the both the Scottish Government and NatureScot.”

Last month, South Ayrshire Council voted in favour of the park going ahead, saying the plans would be good for the economy, communities and the environment.