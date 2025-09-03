The community had plans to turn the Midlothian property in a multi-purpose community centre with a cafe, nursery facilities and history tours.

A community group hoping to buy a kirk with links to notorious grave snatchers Burke and Hare have spoken out for the first time about their anger over how the building was sold.

Newton Parish Church in Danderhall, Midlothian, was put up for sale last year with offers over £98,000 by Church of Scotland.

Following unanimous support for a community purchase, local group Friends of the Old Newton Parish Church (FOONPC) drew up plans to turn the site into a multi-purpose community centre.

This included a coffee shop, farm food business and children’s nursery facilities and space to host weddings, funerals and history tours.

Their bid, however, was rejected and the property went to another Christian organisation. Church of Scotland said it had received a number of offers for the historic kirk.

Almost a year on from the sale, FOONPC have said they were “disgusted” by the way they were treated by the church authority throughout the sale process.

Some of the claims include a lack of local advertising about the sale and limited time to raise funds to put in a bid.

A spokesperson for FOONPC said: “Our community petitioned the Church of Scotland, with hundreds of e-mails asking that they hold back the sale for a community right to buy bid. But the trustees refused.

“Our robust business plan was fully costed showing a viable proposal to maintain this new community facility.”

The FOONPC claimed, to their surprise, a three-week extension was put in, but only for the now owner, who was the highest bidder, to finalise their bid. The Church of Scotland, however, rejected this, saying the information was incorrect.

Community Land Scotland (CLS) said it continued to hear complaints about the lack of time given for communities to prepare a bid.

Linsay Chalmers, of CLS, said: “Some churches are sold amicably to the community, but many groups are very disappointed that there are few concessions to the time required. The buildings often go to the highest bidder irrespective of community connection.”

CLS has called for a ten to 12-month timeframe for churches up for sale where there is community interest.

Church of Scotland is in the process of selling off hundreds of its churches as they try to balance increasing upkeep costs with dwindling congregations. This includes some of their most stunning buildings steeped in history.

The graveyard at Old Newton Kirk has links to tales of being targeted by accomplices of William Burke and William Hare - the notorious 19th-century ‘body-snatchers’ who stole stolen cadavers to medical research.

Burke and Hare sped up the supply process, through murdering various unfortunates who crossed their path. William Burke was eventually convicted and hanged for one murder, although he and Hare are believed to have killed up to 16 folk in the Edinburgh area.

The kirk authority defended its relationship with communities, claiming it had a strong track record of engaging with community groups and had sold 31 church and hall properties to community bodies on an off-market basis. But a year on from the Newton church sale, the FOONPC are still deeply unhappy.

The FOONPC spokesperson said: “The way this was handled was abysmal with initial lack of time, then lack of information, lack of trust, and indeed lack of honesty between the church and this community.”

Three months later after the church went on the market, it was sold to Christian group Busan South Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Korea.

A spokesperson for the Church of Scotland said offers for the Newton kirk were discussed by the General Trustees, with their preferred option, and the highest bid, being an offer from another Christian organisation.