The site has been shut to the public since the Covid pandemic due to safety concerns over parts of the building

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservation work has begun on a 15th-century castle that marked a clan powerbase on the west coast of Scotland.

Kisimul Castle, at Castlebay on Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, was the clan Macneil stronghold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns were raised over the lengthy closure of the historic site after its doors closed to the public in 2020 due to safety issues with parts of the building.

Kisimul Castle stands on a rocky islet in a bay just off the coast of Barra; you can only access it via boat ride. The name ‘Kisimul’ is said to come from the castle’s Gaelic and Nordic heritage - the Gaelic name ‘Caisteal Chiosmuil’ means ‘castle of the rock of the small bay’.

Former Isles MP Angus MacNeil accused Historic Environment Scotland (HES), the owner, of “monumental failure” and expressed anger at the lack of progress or urgency in refurbishing the Castlebay landmark.

HES has announced repair works are now underway, with helicopter deliveries transporting heavy equipment and materials to the site given its location.

A view of Kisimul Castle from Castlebay on Barra | Allan Wright/Shutterstock

The public body said the conservation work is related to the concrete and its reinforcement bars, which shifted during the pouring process when the castle underwent a major restoration in the 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HES said the coastal location of the site had caused moisture and salt to corrode the steel reinforcement bars, which were set too close to the concrete faces.

Concrete slabs have also become cracked and weakened over time, with concrete covers in other areas having been deemed an insufficient thickness to provide long-term protection.

HES’s head of the north region, Jamie McPherson, said: “We know the significance of Kisimul Castle to the community who are keen to see increased access to the site. It has faced some complex conservation challenges, some of which are historic and have been compounded by factors, including climate change.

“We’re pleased to be able to begin these works which will allow us to facilitate further work and will help to achieve the longer-term goal of reopening the castle to the local community and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HES's predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000. At the time, the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.