Tudor castle with links to union of Scotland and England crown comes on the market

The castle, which in its current form dates to 1664, has been owned by only 11 families. | Rettie

The twelfth-century castle was the home of many royals, including former Queen of Scotland Margaret Tudor.

A former royal castle from the medieval period has come on the market for just over £1million.

Methven Castle, six miles west of Perth, dates from the 12th century, and has only been owned by 11 families since.

The castle, which in its current form dates to 1664, has undergone several major restoration projects, transforming it into a modern, six-bedroom home while maintaining links to its rich history.

The four floor A-listed property includes a separate cottage, a former icehouse, a summerhouse and an escape tunnel in its 1.1 acres of land. It’s turrets boast a wine cellar, a walk-in wardrobe and a games room.

On the ground floor is a library, an office, the James VI hall, a boot room and a utility room.

Methven Castle, six miles west of Perth, dates from the 12th century. | Rettie

The first floor is home to a main living area, a drawing room, a kitchen and dining room, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The castle has undergone several major restoration projects, transforming it into a modern, six-bedroom home with period charm. | Rettie

The second floor has two double bedrooms and a great hall, while the top floor has a gallery and two double bedrooms.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1,050,000. | Rettie

The historic building was the ancestral home of Margaret Tudor, the Queen of Scotland between 1503 and 1513. It was given to the monarch, who was the daughter of Henry VII of England, as part of the arrangements for her marriage to James IV of Scotland.

Referred to as the “Marriage of the Thistle and the Rose”, the ceremony took place at Stirling Castle in 1503 and, a century later, led to the Union of the Crowns, when James VI of Scotland became James I of England.

Queen Margaret was widowed when her husband was killed in battle in 1513. She was still in her early 20s and pregnant with her sixth child.

After her husband’s death, she was appointed regent for her 17-month-old son, the new King James V. She lived at the property until her death in 1541.

