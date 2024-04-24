A 700-hectare conifer forest being planted around a countryside walkway named after one of Scotland’s most celebrated writers could be challenged in court as fundraising for a judicial review is underway.

The plantation, which will predominantly be non-native Sitka spruce, is already being put in the ground at Stobo Hope, near Peebles. The chosen site runs either side of the John Buchan Way, a 13-mile walk named after the author of the 39 Steps.

A road has been established in the National Scene Area to support large vehicles heading to and from the conifer plantation site in Stobo Hope

Despite NatureScot concluding the plantation would have “significant and adverse effects” on what is a National Scenic Area, Scottish Forestry gave the development the green light.

The Scottish Government agency, responsible for managing national forests, awarded the contract to the Forestry Carbon Sequestration Fund, managed by the Guernsey-based investment company True North.

The forest will predominantly be non-native Sitka spruce

The scheme is said to be in support of tacking climate change, and has been given £2 million in taxpayers’ money. The Stobo Residents Action Group (SRAG) has since formed to mount a challenge in Edinburgh’s Court of Session to the conifer plantation.

David Lintott, a spokesperson for the group, said they believed Scottish Forestry had fallen foul of the law for failing to carry out an environment impact assessment (EIA) before planting, which had been advised by NatureScot.

David Lintott, a spokesperson for the Stobo Residents Action Group, which is protesting against the plantation

Speaking to The Scotsman as part of Hay’s Way, Mr Lintott said: “This is seven square kilometres of predominantly Sitka that is nestled in between two other schemes through this landscape, which will mean there will be a cumulative impact of ten square kilometres of predominantly spruce on this area.

“We are trying to challenge Scottish Forestry’s decision because we’ve been advised there ought to have been an EIA.”

Thousands of trees have already been planted in the proposed site after Scottish Forestry gave the scheme the green light

In documents obtained by SRAG, seen by The Scotsman, there is internal disagreement over the project between the two Government bodies, with NatureScot encouraging local action against the development, and comments on its advice being ignored by Scottish Forestry. The documents confirm NatureScot can no longer object to forestry proposals.

The area is classified as a National Scenic Area and is known to be hone to golden eagles and black grouse

SRAG has lodged a petition to get the legal process started, and has raised about £12,000 of the £35,000 needed to cover legal costs should the court hearing go ahead.

Mr Lintott said: “We have to hold these decision makers to account on this. If we can’t protect these areas, which are special areas for landscape qualities, what can we protect?

“We know you need different land uses for different areas, and in some areas blanket spruce forestation might be appropriate. But here with the John Buchan Way, golden eagles, black grouse, it’s not the right place for doing this scheme. At the very least there should be a proper assessment of the impacts.”

An RSPB comment on the scheme said the proposals “fell short” of mitigating any impacts of afforestation to a nearby lek - a mating ground - for black grouse. The charity said the bird was continuing to decline locally and regionally, with less than 100 lekking males recorded in the Scottish Borders over the past year.

On the forestry plans, a spokesperson for NatureScot said: “We concluded that the proposal would have significant and adverse effects on the special qualities of the Upper Tweeddale NSA and advised that further mitigation could be investigated.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Forestry said: “We are aware that judicial review proceedings have been raised in respect of the woodland creation scheme at the Stobo Estate. It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing litigation.”

The Scotsman understands Scottish Forestry is due to put in its response to SRAG’s petition, then the court will decide on whether to proceed.