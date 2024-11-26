‘The sound of traffic and a uniform sea of barley have been replaced by the most beautiful meadows, full of wildflowers, young saplings and the buzz of bees’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bumblebee population has made an impressive comeback in a developed area by increasing to 116 times what it was two years ago thanks to a nature restoration group.

Rewilding Denmarkfield, a 90-acre project based just north of Perth, has been working to restore nature to green spaces in an increasingly built up area for the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statistics from the charity show in 2021, when some of the fields managed by the project were still barley monoculture, only 35 bumblebees were counted.

Britain's bumblebees have been in trouble in recent years, but one nature restoration project in Perthshire has a positive story to tell | Christopher Furlong

But by 2023, after just two years of nature restoration work in the same fields, the population increased to 4,056. The diversity of bumblebee also doubled, according to the charity, from five to ten different species.

A picture of East Field, where the bumblebee population has been monitored, from 2021 | Supplied

Weekly pollinator surveys using the BeeWalk method, a national recording scheme run by the Bumblebee Conservation Trust to monitor the abundance of bumblebees on transects across the country, enabled Rewilding Denmarkfield to quantify some of the changes happening.

A photo of East Field two years later, in 2023, when bumblebee numbers increased by 116 times what they were in 2021 | Supplied

Ecologist Ellie Corsie, who has been managing the project since it began in 2021, said: “Letting nature lead has had a massive positive impact for bumblebees. Within two years, the bare soil and barley stubble was naturally colonised by 84 different plant species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This superb variety of plants attracts thousands of pollinators. Many of these plants, such as spear thistle and smooth hawk’s-beard, are sometimes branded as ‘weeds’. But they are all native species that are benefiting native wildlife in different ways.

“Due to intensive arable farming, with decades of ploughing, herbicide and pesticide use, biodiversity was incredibly low when we started. Wildlife had largely been sanitised from the fields. Rewilding the site has had a remarkable benefit.”

Subscribe to The Scotsman and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

Local resident Liz Myhill said she had noticed the habitat change in a short space of time.

“The sound of traffic and a uniform sea of barley have been replaced by the most beautiful meadows, full of wildflowers, young saplings and the buzz of bees,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through spring and summer, it’s absolutely joyful to watch it burst into colour. It always brings a smile to my face and we’re so fortunate to have this wonderful place for the local community to enjoy.”

According to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, pollinator populations are plummeting. Eight out of 24 UK bumblebee species are listed as conservation priorities due to dramatic declines.

Their biggest threats include habitat loss, pesticide-use and climate change.

Dave Goulson, renowned ecologist, author and founder of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, shared his support for the project. He said: “At a time when good news about biodiversity is in short supply, Rewilding Denmarkfield provides a wonderful and inspiring illustration that wildlife can recover, and quickly, if we just give it a little space and let nature work her magic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rewilding Denmarkfield has been working with the local community to secure greenspace in the area for people and wildlife within an increasingly developed landscape.

The team said this has led to some positive changes in biodiversity in a short period of time, such as the recovery of the bumblebee species.

More than 4,000 houses are being built near to the project, as well as a new, outer city ring road on the north edge of Perth. Development pressure has been mounting on local farmland and the practicalities of farming have become constrained for some.