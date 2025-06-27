Award-winning Scottish island newspaper goes to print on home soil for the last time after 150 years

The printing of the newspaper, which was first launched in the 18th century, will no longer be carried out on Shetland.

One of Scotland’s award-winning island newspapers has been printed locally for the last time after some 150 years.

The last edition of The Shetland Times to be printed on its native island went on sale on Friday.

After news of the weekly publication being sold to Inverness-based Highland News & Media for an undisclosed sum, the paper will be now be printed in Dundee and flown up to Shetland. It will be printed in full colour and in a more compact size, according to the publication.

The paper’s long-standing print operations are expected to cease at the end of this month. The bookshop and the book publishing business on the island affiliated with the paper, however, will continue.

The new owner’s managing director Steve Barron has said he and his team were delighted to have been able to add the Shetland Times to the company’s portfolio.

Highland News & Media is the publishers of the Inverness Courier, the Northern Scot and six other local papers in the north of Scotland. The change of ownership ends a 131-year family connection with the newspaper.

It comes after previous owner Robert Wishart warned the paper could close after 153 years of publication unless a new owner was found.

In a statement on the day of the last edition to be printed locally, Mr Wishart said: “A few weeks ago I feared that not only our family ties to the paper, but the newspaper itself was finished.

“Now I’m delighted that Steve Barron and Highland News & Media have raced to ensure continuity of production following our abrupt decision to end printing of the paper at Gremista.”

Mr Barron said: “The Shetland Times is an excellent local newspaper, which passionately represents and champions the community it serves – credit to long-term owners Robert and June Wishart who have clearly been committed to local journalism and the Shetland community.

“These values are closely aligned with our own.

“The method of consumption may be changing, but local news is as important as ever. By supporting our new colleagues in Shetland, we’ll make sure that their important work continues.

“Our team is excited to add a well-respected local newspaper to our portfolio.”

