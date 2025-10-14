Campaigners have made repeated calls for the Scottish Government to fine fish farm companies for escapee incidents

Calls to fine a giant fish farm on the west coast after tens of thousands of salmon escaped during a storm have been rejected, despite an ongoing commitment to bring in penalties.

Campaigners have repeatedly urged the Scottish Government to fine fish farm companies that report escapees, claiming the impact can be catastrophic for the wild salmon population.

The calls came after 75,000 farmed fish escaped a Mowi-owned pen in Loch Linnhe during Storm Amy.

Part of a fish farm on the west coast of Scotland. Picture: Richard Johnson/Getty Images

Salmon campaigner Don Saniford said farmed salmon were subsequently caught by anglers on the River Lochy, which joins Loch Lochy and Loch Linnhe near Fort William, and the wider Lochaber area.

Mr Saniford said the fish farm giant Mowi should be fined for the escapees, claiming other nations’ fine against fish farming companies for similar incidents.

Campaigners claim anglers are reporting catching farmed salmon further upstream from where 75,000 escaped from a fish farm in Loch Linnhe | Supplied

Scottish Greens Arianne Burgess called for more action to be taken following the incident.

Writing on social media, the Highlands and Islands MSP said: "Every time there’s an escape, our fragile marine ecosystems are damaged.

“Farmed salmon breeding with wild fish weakens the wild population and threatens their survival – and yet, there are still no fines, no accountability, and no sign of action from the Scottish Government.

“Other countries treat escapes like this as the serious environmental incidents they are, issuing immediate fines and enforcing strict standards.”

Earlier this year, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said that the Scottish Government would “prioritise progress on financial penalties for fish farm escapes in 2026/2027, and a revised technical standard for finfish escapes in 2027/2028”.

A progress update to Holyrood’s Rural Affairs and Islands Committee last month said: “We have committed to prioritise progress on penalties for fish farm escapes in 2026/2027, however some initial scoping work has commenced to consider options for the introduction of penalties.”

Mowi said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Following severe winds during Storm Amy, Mowi regrets that around 75,000 fish with an average weight of 860g escaped from one pen at our Gorsten seawater farm. Initial investigations indicated that the intense weather conditions caused mooring anchors to drag, and this brought the pen net into contact with a flotation pipe subsequently causing a tear.

“Despite challenging conditions, Mowi swiftly informed the relevant authorities, including local fisheries stakeholders, and is now undertaking a full investigation.

“We can now confirm that the pen has been reanchored and made safe again and the damaged net replaced. Investigations are still ongoing and Mowi continues to communicate and cooperate with all relevant stakeholders.”

The company said while it invests in equipment to withstand risk of escapes, “sometimes unintended factors such as extreme weather events, like Storm Amy, can result in fish escaping from our farms.”

The spokesperson added: “It is inaccurate to suggest escaped fish might be diseased, cause environmental damage, or pose any significant risk to wild breeding populations.”

In response to calls for companies such as Mowi to be fined for escapee incidents, the company said the decision was one for the Scottish Government.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We expect all farmers to minimise the risk of escapes and we remain committed to progress on financial penalties for fish farm escapes in 2026-2027.