A photographer has released images from the first part of a year-long solo adventure documenting life on a Scottish river.

Ed Smith, from Kingussie, set off on a canoe trip on the River Spey in July this year.

It is the second time the 39-year-old has made the descent after completing the trip with his father some 30 years ago.

This time, Mr Smith travelled solo from source to mouth with his camera, capturing a variety of perspectives from the river and its banks.

Speaking about the canoe trip, the photographer told The Scotsman: “A full canoe descent of the River Spey in 2025 was eye opening after 29 years since the descent I did as a child with my dad.

“Of course there were many elements I was expecting to see; from old signs of Victorian era influence to much more recent development of beaver signs.

“As a child, I never took in how significant changes in the landscape are to the river environment and how directly that is influenced by the use of the water and the land around it.

“On the one hand, I was shocked to get a very real sense of how stretched the Spey is - in a simple sense it is more common for the depth of water beneath your boat to increase along a rivers path as tributaries join - but this wasn’t the case for the Spey.

“I saw temporary pumps extracting water which I understand to be bolstering supplies to a reservoir and I learnt more about the extent of water shortages along the Spey’s path which I wasn’t aware of before.

“On the other hand, I nevertheless felt in awe of how the Spey has, and continues, to nurture communities through shifting eras of industry across centuries.

“It is awe-inspiring that at the opposite end of the scale from its lowest levels it has naturally shifted its path at certain points following significant floods.”

Mr Smith said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who had been and continue to be in touch with him with regards to his project “who either have a literal connection or feel a connection to the river.”

“This includes incredibly insightful individuals; some of whom have lived next to the Spey for over half a century,” Mr Smith added.

“There is no doubt that the River Spey upholds both an enchanting and resourceful draw which reaches far beyond it’s banks, but there is also little doubt that this balance will have to be carefully nurtured to protect it’s future.”

Mr Smith’s project can be followed via his Instagram page @edsmithphoto or his website www.edsmithphotography.com.

