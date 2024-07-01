A collection of stunning photography by some of the country’s most awarded landscape photographers is on display at a new exhibition.
Dylan Nardini, David Queenan and Grant Bulloch have all emerged into the photography scene with their own distinct styles and interpretations of Scotland’s scenery, from “grand vistas” of the country’s wild landscapes, to the textures and patterns of more sheltered and urban spaces.
Some of their work is available to see at an exhibition at Eleven41 Gallery in Kingussie, near Aviemore, in the Highlands.
The show, called 'That Other Landscape', launched over the weekend and will be running for a fortnight.
Eleven41 Gallery is a dedicated photography gallery in the highland town of Kingussie named after the 1,141m Cairn often used for navigation by those exploring the northern Cairngorms.
Curated by Ed Smith, a renowned photographer himself, the gallery was refitted from the old Kingussie Co-op in the town’s high street.
Among the exhibitors is Mr Nardini, who won the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Award and the British Photography Awards Landscape Category in 2021.
He uses traditional film photography for much of his work, including both 35mm and medium format cameras, saying: “Seeing something develop in front of my eyes as it gets put on paper means the process is far more than just capturing an image.”
Describing one of his own photographs from the exhibition, Mr Bulloch said his work ‘Aberfeldy Snowstorm’ was the result of waiting for a cold front to hit whilst in the Birks of Aberfeldy in Perthshire.
“We climbed to the top of the glen hoping to be there to meet the forecasted incoming snow, but it was on our way down that the first flurries appeared,” he said.
“I was still able to shoot across the ‘Birks’ towards the lichen-covered trees as they swayed and moved in the snow laden winds. The resultant image feels more like a tapestry than a photograph.”
Mr Bulloch, who has been commended twice in the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year Competition, has photographed locations such as Assynt, Glencoe and the Northumberland coast, as well as capturing images of a rock cut basin in the Cairngorms and the rusty hulls of yachts in East Lothian.