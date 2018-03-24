Application withdrawn for ‘Orange Walk bar’ in Borders town

The application for an occasional licence in Hawick to operate a bar for Orange marchers has been withdrawn one day before it was due to be considered by the licensing board.

The planned march has raised concerns over the potential for public disorder and the application had received two objections.

An application had been submitted in a Hawick for permission to operate a licensed bar between 11am and 9pm for marchers, but has now been withdrawn a day before a vote at the Scottish Borders Council.

The council’s licensing standards officer and Police Scotland’s deputy chief constable designate had all raised concern about the proposal to the council and that the event could create issues on the same day as the Melrose Sevens rugby tournament.

Licensing standards officer Ian Tunnah said “It is thought that the proposed Orange march is to take place around the streets of Hawick, and the application therefore relates to post and pre-march refreshments.

“It is my opinion that if this is the case then the hours applied for are in effect excessive and could lead to noise, nuisance and disturbance.

“The Orange march coupled with the excessive consumption of alcohol are, in my opinion, likely to cause nuisance and disturbance within and around the venue.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull said: “This application is totally out of keeping with the Borders and, in particular, Hawick.

“I remember the last march and I still remember the expressions of shock and dismay on the faces of those who were on the street to witness the event.”

Last summer, Glasgow City Council ruled it would consider banning future marches after seeing footage of members of the public chanting a sectarian song. Footage emerged online of people appearing to sing the anti-Irish “Famine Song”, while a band played along.

The story was first reported in the Southern Reporter