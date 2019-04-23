Have your say: Should Donald Trump's state visit go ahead?

The exact details of Donald Trump’s trip to the UK are still to be confirmed after it was revealed he will visit the country on 3 June.

The President was offered a state visit by Theresa May in January 2017, following the Prime Minister’s visit to the US.

At the time, a petition attracted more than one million signatures calling for the visit to be cancelled, but more than two years on the visit is now due to take place in June.

Why is Trump visiting controversial?

The President has had a controversial presidency, highlighted most recently by the Mueller report which highlighted Trump’s attempts to block the investigation into his personal and his campaign’s dealings with Russia.

He has also been criticised for not calling out white supremicists following rioting and the murder of a protestor in Charlottesville in August 2017.

The President has also come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct and misogynistic comments.

What is a state visit?

A state visit is a formal visit by a head of state, such as a president or prime minister, to the UK, usually at the invitation of the Queen who has acted on advice from the government.

While the occasion itself is grand, they’re not just ceremonial affairs as they have political purpose and are used to influence the country’s foreign power and interests.

When is it meant to happen?

The President of the USA will visit London on 3 June ahead of his trip to France for the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

A detailed schedule is usually agreed months or years in advance of a state visit, but with Donald Trump’s visit no schedule has been published.

Trump is likely to stay at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace and enjoy a state banquet, however none of the details of Trump’s visit have been confirmed.

This means where he will visit, who he will meet, and whether he will be allowed to address the houses of parliament is still unknown.