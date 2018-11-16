Where can you see the Leonid meteor shower?

Stargazers may get the chance to see a shooting star display as the annual Leonid meteor shower hits the skies above Britain.

The night-time spectacular could be visible in the early pre-dawn hours of tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

Met Office forecasts predict much of the skies across the UK should generally be clear.

READ MORE: ‘Alex Salmond paid £91k from his company while crowdfunding legal challenge’

The meteor shower occurs when meteoroids – small rocks fall towards the Earth after breaking off from the Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

These burn up and vaporise before they hit the Earth’s surface, causing a streak of hot air that can be seen as a shooting star. Displays are better when the Tempel-Tuttle comet, which takes 33 years to orbit the sun, is closer to the Earth, an occurrence that is next due in about 15 years’ time.

Dr John Mason, from the British Astronomical Association, said: “If you are in the countryside you may see a few meteors. If it is the town or city, you may not see any at all.”

This particular celestial event is called the Leonids because it appears to come from the Leo star constellation. Meteor spotters should watch from a vantage point with as little light pollution as possible.