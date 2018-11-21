Voting is Open for the FutureTown Design Competition 2018

A shortlist of imaginative designs with the potential to transform 11 communities across Scotland has been revealed ahead of the third annual Scotland’s Towns Week.

View entries to the 2018 competition >>

The FutureTown design competition invites members of the public to submit sketches, photographs or short written descriptions on how urban spaces could be renewed.

Voting will run through Scotland's Towns Week, closing 9am, Monday 26 November.

The competition is aimed at stimulating conversations, provoking ideas and encouraging new approaches to highlight what our towns could look like now and in the future. The winner is chosen by the public through an online vote.

On this year's shortlist are designs for the following towns and city neighbourhoods.

Drumchapel (Glasgow)

Dunbar

Dunfermline

Glenrothes

Kirkcaldy

Lanark

Leith (Edinburgh)

Nairn

Sarecen Street (Glasgow)

Stenhouse (Edinburgh)