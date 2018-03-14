Scholarship launched to help next generation of Scots programmers

An IT recruitment specialist has launched a new scholarship scheme aimed at helping Scots from low-income households afford training at Scotland’s leading digital skills academy.

Cathcart Associates will offer £5,000 towards the cost of CodeClan’s 16-week professional software development course, which is recognised as one of the best in the industry.

Since the establishment of the coding academy in 2015 more than 350 people have graduated from its courses.

Based in Edinburgh and Glasgow, CodeClan’s development course enables students to learn the skills needed to retrain to become a junior software developer in just four months.

Around 90 per cent of CodeClan graduates gain employment in Scotland’s rapidly growing tech sector within five months.

By offering the scholarship, Cathcart Associates aims to encourage those who are passionate about coding and eager to retrain for a career in software development but have been held back because of the financial barrier to pay for the course.

READ MORE: Former IBM vice president to take reins at CodeClan

Gordon Kaye, managing director at Cathcart Associates, said: “As an IT recruitment firm we fully understand the digital skills landscape in Scotland and we want to help support the next generation of programmers to learn the skills necessary to begin a career in digital technology.

“CodeClan is doing a brilliant job to retrain and supply the future workforce with essential digital skills and that’s why we wanted to offer this scholarship to a candidate who otherwise couldn’t afford the course. With more and more businesses looking for digital skills, we know how important it is for people to have the ability to retrain without the financial burden.”

CodeClan plans to double its intake in Glasgow in 2018 from three cohorts to six, with a further nine starting in Edinburgh; this will produce 200 job ready individuals in Edinburgh and 120 in Glasgow during 2018. The digital skills academy is also aiming to increase the number of women graduating their courses to 40% by 2020.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CEO of CodeClan said: “Anybody who decides to change career with CodeClan is passionate about their future and Cathcart Associates decision to help ease the financial barrier is one I applaud.”

Scotland’s digital technology industry is forecast to grow twice as fast as Scotland’s overall economy by 2024.

CodeClan is a key element in the Government’s Digital Strategy for Scotland, which aims to create the conditions in which our digital technologies industries can thrive. It is working with industry to meet a shared objective of employing 150,000 in digital technology roles over the next five years.

Applications for the £5000 scholarship will be open from March 14 and the closing date for applications is Thursday, 12 April with interviews due to take place the week commencing the April 30. Applications can be made via CodeClan’s website.