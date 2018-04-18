PingGo secures five-figure investment from Seed Haus

A “media engagement platform” aimed at high growth companies has secured five-figure investment from Seed Haus, the Edinburgh-based pre-seed tech accelerator.

PingGo, which will use the funding to accelerate the development of its media search engine and grow its international customer base, has also secured a six-month residency at the tech incubator.

During its time at Seed Haus, the fledgling business aims to refine its existing product and prepare for its first major funding round. Based in the capital, PingGo has plans to recruit four members of staff over the next 12 months.

Seed Haus, co-founded by its chief executive Calum Forsyth and chairman Robin Knox, was set up in a bid to plug a gap in the start-up support system.

It has been backed by a line-up of high-profile investment partners including Sir Tom Hunter, BrewDog co-founder James Watt and technology entrepreneurs Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl, co-founders of Minecraft games developer 4J Studios.

Sarah Lee, chief executive and founder of PingGo, said: “This opportunity puts us in a powerful position where we will flourish. Everything about Seed Haus is geared towards nurturing early stage start-ups and giving them the space and light they need to grow.

“As a solo founder I am particularly grateful for the environment this creates for me.”

PingGo was launched last year in response to a move towards the automation of business processes and a “lack of affordable PR services”.

With customers in the UK, Europe and the US, the firm is preparing to launch a news “match-making” service that will pair press releases with “key influencers” in the media writing on a specific subject.