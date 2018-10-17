Millions of electric car charge sites are needed

Three million charge points will be needed at commercial and industrial sites to support widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Britain by 2040, according to a new report.

Work places, supermarket car parks and motorway service stations are among the areas which must provide EV facilities due to only around 60 per cent of households having access to private parking, a study by Aurora Energy Research found.

This would represent a “huge expansion” of EV infrastructure.

There are around 14,000 public charging points across the UK.

Aurora based its analysis on the number of EVs on the road reaching 35 million by 2040. It found landowners could make a profit from the charge points if motorists paid for the electricity they used.