Leading names in Scotland's data industry lined up for Scotsman debate

Data is set to transform our economy but how can business harness its power to ensure growth?

That is one question which will be answered by a panel of experts who will take part in The Scotsman conference on Data Driven Innovation.

The free event, titled 'How do we create a culture of sustainable business growth through Data?' takes place on Monday, November 26 at the University of Edinburgh's Holyrood campus.

Speakers include:

Paul Forrest – MBN Solutions

Elizabeth Hollinger – Agrekko

David Smith – Scottish Enterprise

Ed Broussard – Mudano

David Tracy – Castlight Financial

Dr Kathi Kaesehage – University of Edinburgh Business School

The debate is part of The Scotsman's data innovation campaign run in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Edinburgh University will play a key role in driving forward the Data Driven Innovation component of the city deal alongside Heriot-Watt University.

Over £300 million will be invested over the next 15 years in improving the city through data in a project which aims to further economic growth of the region and improve the lives of its residents.

Jarmo Eskelinen, director of the Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) initiative, which is being delivered by the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University, said:

“Ambitions to grow, diversify or simply become more efficient may not be new aspirations for business, but Edinburgh and south east Scotland’s current focus on data, through the City Region Deal, paves the way for a coordinated approach to tackling fundamental issues such as skills and talent, digital infrastructure, and disparate regional datasets.

"The University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University are working with partners to address these issues so that organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors can benefit. It’s no surprise that businesses, particularly SMEs, might feel daunted by the apparent challenges and opportunities of the emerging data economy. So I’d urge anyone with an interest in this fast-developing field to register for the event, hear from our panel of experts, and contribute to this important debate.”

