Glasgow University wins share of £14m data science award

The University of Glasgow has been named as one of four leading UK academic instituions to share a £14m research grant aimed at boosting data science.

Each project will bring together statisticians and computer scientists to take novel approaches to challenges in data science, with funding being provided by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

They will explore new ways of applying machine learning methods and how to develop algorithms to deal with large data, but also using novel mathematics to obtain meaning from the shape of data as well how feedback loops affect data in real time.

The £3m project at Glasgow will focus on closed-loop data science for “complex, computationally and data-intensive analytics”.

A team led by Professor Roderick Murray Smith will examine human interactions with large and complex data sets - such as the overlap between the challenge someone faces when coping with all the choices associated with booking a flight for a weekend away, and an expert running complex experiments in a laboratory.

Researchers will work with a number of partners including JP Morgan and Skyscanner.

“We know the data we hold can change the way we live our lives and these important research projects will help us better understand the vast amount of data that is produced on a daily basis,” said universities and science minister, Sam Gyimah.

“Some of the best minds in our Research Councils and at higher education institutions will work collaboratively on these projects with industry and public bodies, helping to extract value and use data to assist with decision making.

“Through our modern, ambitious Industrial Strategy and artificial intelligence Sector Deal and Grand Challenge, we will build on our reputation as a world-leader in this transformative technology, ensuring we make the very most of our data output and help build a Britain fit for the future.”

