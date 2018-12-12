Five things we learned from The Scotsman's data conference

Data could give Scotland's economy a seismic boost but this growth can only be sustainable if it is grounded in a culture of responsibility.

These were two of the messages that came out of The Scotsman's conference on data driven innovation which was held at the University of Edinburgh in November.

Picture: TSPL

The event, chaired by Paul Forrest, chairman of MBN Solutions, was part of a series run in partnership with The Scotsman, the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University to discuss the opportunities presented by the Data Driven Initiative (DDI) component of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Regional Deal.

Speakers included Paul Forrest of MBN Solutions, Elizabeth Hollinger of Agrekko, Gareth Peters Heriot-Watt University, David Smith of Scottish Enterprise, Ed Broussard of Mudano, David Tracy of Castlight Financial and Dr Kathi Kaesehage of the University of Edinburgh Business School