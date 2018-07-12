Edinburgh software agency Bad Dinosaur expands into Glasgow

An Edinburgh software agency is expanding into Glasgow.

Capital-based Bad Dinosaur opened its new office in Savoy Tower today after enjoying a period of rapid growth over the last 12 months.

Within the past year, the company has also grown in numbers from two founders to a team of six, with a number of current vacancies.

The company provides managed web hosting services, and also designs and develops software as part of what it calls “a complete service” for customers building a digital product.

Director Russ Peterson said: “This is a new era for Bad Dinosaur. We’re excited to be expanding to Glasgow, a city twice the size of where we began but still just under an hour from our headquarters in Edinburgh.

“As well as accessing new business within Glasgow city, this strategic expansion puts us in a perfect position to service the entire Central Belt and both coasts while keeping the team relatively close together.”

READ MORE: Nick Freer: Scottish technology mixing with the big boys



