A survey of Scottish teachers found the majority were against the move

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has given a fresh signal that she will not accept proposals to scrap exams for S4 pupils in Scotland.

The SNP minister is poised to finally give her verdict on the recommendations made more than a year ago in a landmark report by Professor Louise Hayward, including the ending of exams below Higher level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gilruth delayed a decision on the report in June last year, saying she wanted to carry out further consultation with teachers.

In February, The Scotsman revealed a total of 57 per cent of respondents to a Government survey of 10,000 school and college teachers “disagreed” with the recommendation to axe exams for S4 pupils, with staff “concerned” that pupils would “struggle with the transition to Highers”.

Meanwhile, those surveyed noted the “workload implications for teachers” from marking internal assessments. Ms Gilruth has also repeatedly played down the prospect of “radical” qualifications reform, highlighting the need to set out a “realistic programme” that takes account of the budget position and the “capacity” of the system, while schools also battle worsening pupil behaviour and attendance rates.

Now, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the education secretary reiterated that "the vast majority of teachers don't want to get rid of examinations at National 5".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "There are lots of good reasons for that. And I think it's important we listen to that."

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Russell Findlay published a paper outlining his vision for improving standards in schools.

The document proposes scrapping and replacing Curriculum for Excellence with a knowledge-based “Curriculum for Aspiration”, implementing a “Subject Guarantee” to ensure every pupil would be entitled to select at least seven subjects in S4, and tackling the behaviour crisis by empowering staff to exclude disruptive pupils to specialist behaviour bases.