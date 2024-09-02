Why outdoor learning offers the breath of fresh air all Scottish schools need

Deprived pupils must not miss out on opportunity to boost engagement

They say that sometimes the simplest solutions are the best ones, and so it may be for Scottish education.

After all, there has been no shortage of negativity in the discourse relating to the nation’s schools in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education has been disrupted by Covid and industrial action. Then there are the cuts to teacher numbers in some areas, an explosion in the number of pupils with often-complex additional support needs, an associated rise in levels of aggression, violence, anxiety and absenteeism, not to mention the widening of the poverty-related attainment gap, and declining scores in international tests.

Merchiston Castle

Research carried out for the Scottish Government last year confirmed an overall increase in “disengagement” among youngsters in school, with problematic use of mobile phones highlighted for secondary pupils in particular.

While Covid-19 has been blamed for exacerbating many of these trends, there is increasing evidence the pandemic may also have unleashed an antidote, of sorts.

The coronavirus lockdowns, when indoor meetings with people from other households were banned, provided evidence of what many teachers already knew - that going outside boosts learning, engagement and wellbeing.

Now, following a huge rise in the number of forest nurseries in recent years, the benefits of outdoor learning are being instilled in the next generation of Scottish teachers through teacher training courses, and they are being cemented in the curriculum of schools like Merchiston Castle, as detailed in The Scotsman today.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith has also recently introduced a Bill at Holyrood calling for all pupils in Scotland's secondary schools to receive a residential week of outdoor education.

In this financial climate, one stumbling block could be the cost to the Scottish Government of funding such a scheme.

More generally, money is also likely to be an issue for schools, particularly in the state sector, which do not have large outdoor areas in their grounds, and may require additional staff or transport spending to take groups of pupils further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad