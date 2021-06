Pupils and parents are eagerly looking forward to the summer school holidays, with most schools in Scotland breaking up at the end next week.

It will be a more normal summer this year after the uncertainties caused by the pandemic in 2020, although staycations will be the norm with foreign holidays still looking unlikely to happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the official school holiday dates for each Scottish council area, including the day term ends and when students are set to return to classrooms in August.

Check your local council website for updates on dates and times.

Aberdeen City Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 27 June 2021 until Monday 16 August 2021.

Here are all the dates for this year's school holidays across Scotland.

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Aberdeenshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 27 June 2021 until Monday 16 August 2021.

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Angus Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021 at 12 noon

Summer holidays start Thursday 24 June 2021 at 12 noon until Tuesday 10 August 2021.

New term starts on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Argyll and Bute Council

Term ends Wednesday 30 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Thursday 1 July 2021 until Friday 13 August 2021.

New term starts on Monday 16 August 2021.

Clackmannanshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 until Tuesday 17 August 2021.

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 until Wednesday 11 August 2021.

New term starts on Thursday 12 August 2021.

Dumfries and Galloway

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Wednesday 18 August 2021

New term starts on Thursday 19 August 2021.

Dundee Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

East Ayrshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

East Dunbartonshire Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Friday 25 June 2021 to Wednesday 11 August 2021

New term starts on Thursday 12 August 2021.

East Lothian

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

East Renfrewshire

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Edinburgh City Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Falkirk Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Fife Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Friday 25 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Glasgow City Council

Term ends Thursday 25 June 2021 at 1pm.

Summer holidays start Thursday 25 June 2021 at 1pm to Friday 13 August 2021

New term starts on Monday 16 August 2021.

Highland Council

Term ends Thursday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Inverclyde Council

Term ends Wednesday 23 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Thursday 24 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Midlothian Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Moray Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

North Ayrshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

North Lanarkshire Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Friday 25 June 2021 to Friday 13 August 2021

New term starts on Monday 16 August 2021.

Orkney Islands Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Perth and Kinross Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Friday 25 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Renfrewshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Friday 13 August 2021

New term starts on Monday 16 August 2021.

Scottish Borders Council

Term ends Wednesday 23 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Thursday 24 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

Shetland Islands Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

South Ayrshire Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Wednesday 18 August 2021

New term starts on Thursday 19 August 2021.

South Lanarkshire Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021 at 1am.

Summer holidays start Thursday 24 June 2021 at 1am to Friday 13 August 2021

New term starts on Monday 16 August 2021.

Stirling Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Tuesday 17 August 2021

New term starts on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

West Dunbartonshire Council

Term ends Thursday 24 June 2021 at 1am.

Summer holidays start Thursday 24 June 2021 at 1am to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

West Lothian Council

Term ends Friday 25 June 2021.

Summer holidays start Monday 28 June 2021 to Monday 16 August 2021

New term starts on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.