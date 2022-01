When do schools go back in Scotland? When Scottish pupils return to school after Christmas and Spring 2022 term dates (Image credit: John Devlin/JPIMedia)

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Scotland amid Omicron’s proliferation over the festive period, pupils and their families are preparing for a new school term.

The Scottish Government has said that it will ‘closely monitor’ the return of pupils to schools across Scotland as daily cases remain high – with 17,259 confirmed cases reported on Tuesday 4 January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of schools in Scotland broke up for the Christmas holidays on Wednesday 22 December.

Here’s when schools will go back in Scotland and 2022 spring term dates for the upcoming school term.

When do schools return in Scotland 2022?

The majority of council areas in Scotland will see pupils return to school for the next term of the academic year, typically known as the Spring Term, on Wednesday 5 January and Thursday 6 January.

But school return dates differ across Scottish local authorities – with some more rural parts of Scotland seeing pupils start back at school at a later date.

Schools in Angus Council, for instance, will return for the spring term on Monday 10 January, while schools in Dumfries and Galloway will return on Friday 7 January.

When is the next school holiday in Scotland in 2022?

While kids will be begrudgingly returning to school after a fun, festive break over Christmas, they will not have to wait too long for their next break.

The February mid-term or spring mid-term break falls in mid-February, but once again differs in date and duration depending on where you live in Scotland.

In some areas, for instance, there is an overlap between teacher in-service days (when children are off school) and the mid-term break – meaning kids have more days off as a result.

The majority of schools in Scotland break up for the Easter holiday on either Friday 1 April or Friday 8 April.

Where can I find school term dates in my area for 2022?

You can find out when school return and finish for the spring term in your local authority by going to the MyGov.Scot website’s School Term and Holiday Dates page and selecting your local council from the dropdown list.

This will redirect you to your local council site and its list or calendar of school term dates for the remainder of the 2021/22 academic year – as well as term dates for next year.

But The Scotsman has also created a handy list of spring term dates for each Scottish local authority below, with the start and end dates for the spring 2022 term in your area as well as February mid-term break dates.

Scroll down to see the list of Spring term dates and when schools return in Scotland in full.

Full list of when schools go back in Scotland and Scottish local authority term dates

Aberdeen City Council

Spring term starts - Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday starts - Monday 14 February

In-service days (pupils off) - Tuesday 15 February & Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends - Friday 1 April

Aberdeenshire Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday starts – Monday 14 February

In-service days (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February & Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Angus Council

Spring term starts – Monday 10 January

In-service day (pupils off) – Thursday 10 February

Mid-term holiday starts – Friday 11 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Argyll & Bute Council

Spring term starts - Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday starts - Friday 4 February

In-service day (pupils off) - Monday 14 February

Mid-term holiday ends - Tuesday 15 February

Spring term ends - Friday 1 April

Clackmannanshire Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

In-service days (pupils off) – Monday 14 February & Tuesday 15 February

Mid-term holiday starts – Wednesday 16 February

Mid-term holiday ends – Friday 18 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar/Western Isles Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

In-service days (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Mid-term holiday starts – Thursday 17 February

Mid-term holiday ends – Monday 21 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Dumfries and Galloway Council

In-service days (pupils off) – Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 JanuarySpring term starts - Friday 7 JanuaryMid-term holiday - Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 FebruarySpring term ends - Friday 1 April

Dundee City Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday starts – Friday 11 February

In-service days (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

East Ayrshire Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday starts – Thursday 10 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Pupils return – Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends - Friday 1 April

East Dunbartonshire Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 7 February to Tuesday 8 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 9 February

Pupils return – Thursday 10 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

East Lothian Council

Spring term starts - Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday - Friday 11 February

In-service day (pupils off) - Monday 21 February

Pupils return - Tuesday 22 February

Spring term ends - Friday 8 April

East Renfrewshire Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday starts – Thursday 3 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Friday 4 February

Pupils return – Wednesday 9 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Edinburgh City Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid term holiday – Monday 14 to Friday 18 February

Spring term ends – Friday 8 April

Falkirk Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Friday 11 February to Monday 14 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Fife Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 17 February to Friday 18 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Glasgow City Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Highland Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 21 February and Tuesday 22 February

In-service day (pupils off) - Wednesday 23 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Inverclyde Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Midlothian Council

Spring term starts – Tuesday 11 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February

Pupils return - Monday 21 February

Spring term ends – Friday 8 April

Moray Council

Spring term starts – Monday 10 January Mid-term holiday – Friday 11 February to Monday 14 FebruarySpring term ends – Friday 1 April

North Ayrshire Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Friday 11 February to Monday 14 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

*No mid-term break for Arran schools – only in-service day (pupils off) on Monday 14 February

North Lanarkshire Council

Spring term starts – Monday 10 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Orkney Islands Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Friday 11 February to Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Perth & Kinross Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 17 February to Friday 18 February Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Renfrewshire Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February and Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Pupils return – Thursday 17 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Scottish Borders Council

Spring term starts – Monday 10 January

Mid-term holiday – Friday 11 February to Friday 18 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Monday 14 February

Pupils return - Monday 21 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Shetland Islands Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Friday 25 February to Monday 28 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

South Ayrshire Council

Spring term starts – Thursday 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Thursday 10 February to Monday 14 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Tuesday 15 February

Pupils return – Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

South Lanarkshire Council

Spring term starts - Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 February and Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Pupils return – Thursday 17 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

Stirling Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

In-service days (pupils off) – Monday 14 February to Tuesday 15 February

Mid-term holiday – Wednesday 16 February to Friday 18 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

West Dunbartonshire Council

Spring term starts – Wednesday 5 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 February

In-service day (pupils off) – Wednesday 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

West Lothian Council

Spring term starts – Thursday, 6 January

Mid-term holiday – Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 February

Pupils return – Wednesday, 16 February

Spring term ends – Friday 1 April

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.