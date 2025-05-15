Wheatley’s bursaries to support customers into further education

Wheatley Group has opened its leading bursary programme for 2025 – which has already helped almost 500 people to go on to study at university and college.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers living in communities of Scotland’s biggest social landlord and leading property group can now apply for a bursary to fulfil their potential and go into further education.

The 2025 bursary programme is run by Wheatley Foundation, the Group’s charitable trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme offers bursaries of up to £1500 a year for full-time students and up to £750 for part-time students.

Nicola Jack and her sons

The programme is open to customers living in homes owned by Wheatley Homes in the central belt and in Dumfries and Galloway. It’s also available to tenants of Loretto Housing, as well as people who live in a home factored by or rented from Lowther.

Nearly 500 customers have been helped through a Wheatley bursary since the programme launched in 2016.

Wheatley Homes tenant Nicola Jack, 49, lives in West Lothian with her two youngest children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum of five is currently studying for an HNC in Health and Social Services at West Lothian College.

Nicola Jack and her sons

She said: “The bursary has been a huge help for me. It helped me cover travel costs for getting to and from my course, as well as helping with the household bills. With the cost of living at the moment, it has made such a difference.

“I have a friend who was lucky enough to get a bursary and that encouraged me to apply. I was delighted to be successful and it really helped.

“When I finish the course, I hope to go on and work with older people – particularly those with dementia or physical disabilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the Wheatley Foundation bursaries will ease the financial burden to help customers with the expense of studying for an HNC, HND, Undergraduate Degree or Postgraduate course.

Since the programme was launched in 2016, Wheatley has awarded hundreds of bursaries to help tenants reach their full potential.

Funded by the Group’s charitable trust, Wheatley Foundation, the bursaries are available to people living in homes owned by one of Wheatley’s social landlords – Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South and Loretto Housing – and people who live in a home factored by or rented from Lowther.

Chair of Wheatley Foundation, Professor Paddy Gray OBE, said: “Since 2016, the scheme has helped 482 people to go on to further education and get the qualifications they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our bursary programme is another way Wheatley Foundation can help people in our communities achieve their dreams.”

Applications are open until 30 June 2025, using the online form: https://forms.office.com/e/BExPbay4R5