The questions ranged from education to health and the justice system at today’s FMQs – but how did the First Minister respond and who was grilling her on what?

Here is all you need to know about some of the main topics discussed.

Education attainment gap

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood.

The Tories and Lib Dems quizzed the Scottish Government over the attainment gap target. The Lib Dems claimed the Government are “at odds” over the target. Shirley-Anne Somerville told the Parliament’s Education Committee last month she would not set an “arbitrary date” for when the attainment gap will be closed. However, the First Minister today told Parliament today the Scottish Government stands by its 2026 target. Standing up whilst the FM was speaking on being proud of improving the numbers of young people from the most deprived communities going to university, Willie Rennie said: “you have some brass neck.”

Anti-abortion buffer zones

A Government approach which began to unravel at FMQs was the Government’s stance on anti-abortion protests. It comes as pressure to act on implementing 150m protest buffer zones outside hospitals and clinics has mounted as anti-abortion protests have increased across Scotland. Nicola Sturgeon said it was “her preference” to “legislate nationally” in order to ensure a “consistency of approach”. In November, Maree Todd told MSPs the Scottish Government does not consider that imposing “blanket buffer zones” around “all abortion clinics” would be “appropriate”. An official spokesperson to the First Minister told The Scotsman Ms Sturgeon’s comments are now the stance of the Scottish Government, however, “legal complexities” remain which the Scottish Government is “looking into”. The spokesperson said Ms Todd is now “in the same position as the FM”. An emergency summit hosted by the FM on anti-abortion protests is expected to happen by late June.

Waiting Times

Looking at the clock was a priority for two party leaders today as Douglas Ross struck out at the FM on patient waiting times while Anas Sarwar focused on mental health waiting times for young people. Ms Sturgeon said despite challenges there are "tentative" improvements as she stressed she’s not shying away from NHS challenges. Mr Ross raised the issue of a woman given a cardiac appointment for July 2024. The first minister said it was "not acceptable" for that patient to face such a wait and her case was being looked at. Sarwar asked why an eight-year-old with autism “should suffer with no support for almost a year”. The FM said "there is still considerable work to do" to speed up treatment times, citing Covid as having a major factor.

Legal representation for rape victims

The last question at FMQs led to the First Minister agreeing to “consider” a means-tested, legal representation scheme for victims of rape and serious sexual assault before they go to court.