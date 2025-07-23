Virtual Reality Used to Tackle STEM Disengagement in Scottish Secondary Schools

In recent years, people with keen eyes on the educational landscape of Scotland have pointed out the decreasing number of students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). They have pointed out that students remain disengaged during the lectures of STEM subjects because it is hard for them to contemplate abstract concepts without visuals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To address their legitimate concerns and improve the learning experience of students, different bodies have taken revolutionary measures to introduce virtual reality (VR) based learning or teaching in schools across Scotland.

In 2018, East Renfrewshire Council rolled out VR headsets for better learning across all 30 of its primary and secondary schools. Advocating the role of VR in tackling STEM disengagement in Scottish secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understanding the STEM Disengagement Problem in Scotland

Secondary School Students at a Robotic Lab

According to the report laid out by the Commission on School Reform in 2024, only 40.1% of S4 pupils in Scotland passed National 5 Maths, and even lower pass rates were observed in physics and computing science. This means that more than 50% of Scottish students are falling behind in STEM subjects.

The report, titled "Broken STEM," formulated by the Commission on School Reform, also states that only 25.9% of S4 pupils passed biology and 21.6% passed applications of mathematics at National 5 level.

These figures show the students' failure in grasping the concepts or ideas due to classical teaching pedagogies and old-fashioned learning practices. Posing a serious threat to Scotland's job market due to the decrease in the number of skilled professionals.

How Virtual Reality is Revolutionising STEM Learning?

Virtual reality is not just an entertainment technology useful for playing games like cricket and football with an immersive experience. Instead, it’s a lifesaver for educationists like Dr. Gabriella Rodolic, who has published a paper on Virtual Reality in Education. It can be used to enhance and improve the STEM concepts learning for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By simulating complex scientific processes, mathematical problems, and engineering scenarios. The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) launched a VR headset for construction learning students. It makes them visualise the construction sites and experience the process without leaving their classroom.

It brings STEM subjects to life, enabling students to explore scenarios or environments like the inside of a wind turbine, a human cell, plantation seeds, the mechanism of robots, etc. All in all, it makes learning fun more than a boring transfer of ideas without any visual representation.

If you, too, are working on educational dissertation topics related to the role of VR in addressing STEM disengagement among students. Then, consider working with modern pedagogies and educational technologies, sharing platforms like Essays UK and receive expert assistance in writing impact-making studies.

Benefits of VR-Based Learning and Addressing STEM Disengagement

Immersive Learning Experience for Students

VR headsets provide an immersive learning experience to Scottish students in primary or secondary schools by bringing the actual picture of the idea in front of their eyes. For example, if children are learning the science behind plant reproduction. It will make them visualise or observe the whole process along with abstract words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increased Student Engagement in STEM Classrooms

Students have very low attention spans, and boring traditional lectures about science and engineering without actual demonstrations fail to keep them hooked. But due to the VR headset, students actively participate in the lecture by being part of the process.

Improved Memory Retention Among Students

It is obvious that you are going to remember the things that you have observed through seeing and reading for longer. Then, the concepts or ideas just heard or read in your STEM Class. Virtual reality is helping students improve their memory in exams.

Strong Skills Development Related to STEM Subjects

The experience of doing practicals using VR, such as creating chemical solutions without real-world consequences. Helps in strong skills development, not only in concept development, as it happens in traditional teaching.

Scottish Schools Leading The Way With VR

Castlebrae High School: Introduced a VR system that makes students explore live construction sites to promote careers in construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Renfrewshire Council: One of the first councils in the UK to roll out VR headsets to all schools. They have invested £ 250,000 to provide over 900 ClassVR headsets to 30 primary and secondary schools. This initiative reported higher engagement and better retention among students.

Erskine Stewart's Melville Schools: They have integrated VR into everyday lessons across various subjects, including Language, History, and RMPS. Resulting in better student engagement and learning experience, even when studying abstract STEM ideas.

North Lanarkshire: It is home to Scotland’s first fully immersive VR classroom, providing students with an opportunity to learn with fun and real-time examples.

Conclusion